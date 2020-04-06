Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Summary:

Introduction

Global Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell Market

This report includes a detailed study of the market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell Market. Both primary and secondary research has been carried out to arrive at the desired outcome. The primary research included feedback, opinion, and suggestion provided by the people and organization residing in the key markets as identified the industry experts. The data acquired from the primary research have been studied and converted into useful information. This information backed by inputs gathered from secondary research sources form the base of the report. Data has been collected keeping in view the projected forecast period 2019-2025. The report includes an estimated worth of the entire industry and the CAGR at which the industry is likely to grow. The report has been divided under heads like market segmentation, regional analysis, and key players. These heads offer the readers and businesses the opportunity to locate the exact information they are looking for.

Key Players

The competition in the industry is spread among few large and international players globally. Few prominent players in the industry are FuelCell Energy solutions and Franco Cell with its long presence in the fuel cell technologies. Key players in the industry are developing and utilizing molten carbonate fuel cell technologies in cooperation with end users. For instance, in May 2018, FuelCell Energy along with ExxonMobil are reengineering its fuel cell technology to capture carbon at a power plant in Alabama.A glimpse of the competition prevailing in the global Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell Market can be arrived at through the report. This part of the study has used SWOT analysis tools to narrow down the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of each market player.

Key Drivers

The drivers that has significant impact on the global Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell Market have been identified in this report. In broader terms, the drivers have been categorized under economic, political, geographical, social, cultural, and technological factors affecting the Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell Market growth. The drivers can be independent or interconnected. Additionally, the drivers can vary over time.

The high efficiency of the molten carbonate fuel cells and advantage of low emissions and fuel flexibility are driving the market growth in the recent years. The growing concerns for environmental pollution and increasing regulations for decreasing carbon emission will further drive the market growth in the forecast period to 2025. High cost of the equipment which is 3 to 4 time high compared to conventional technologies is hampering the growth of molten carbonate fuel cell market.

Global Molten carbonate fuel cell market value, 2016 to 2025 (in USD billion)

Year Market Value

2016 19.54

2017 20.48

2018 21.48

2025 31.01

Regional Description

By Geography the market is segmented in to Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. North America is accounted for the major share in the market due to high disposable incomes and growing investments in the fuel cell technologies. Growing industrialization trend in the Asia Pacific region will lead to the strong growth for molten carbonate fuel cell market over the forecast period to 2025. Region is a crucial part of any study. The regional presence of the Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell Market has been thoroughly studied in the research report. To present a detailed picture about the market, the report has segmented the market as per the Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The prevailing trends in each of the region provides precise information about the market of that region and expected challenges can be gauged in the process.

Global Molten carbonate fuel cell market share, by region, 2017

Region Share

Americas 35%

Europe 30%

Asia Pacific 25%

RoW 7%

Research Methodology

Global Molten carbonate fuel cell market is segmented by fuel type, and by platform. By Fuel type the market is segmented as Natural gas, biogas and others. Biogas segment is anticipated to have increased growth over the forecast period to 2025, due to increasing demand for cleaner fuels that cause less harm to the environment, will lead to the rising demand for biogas fuels. By platform type market is segmented as portable, stationary and transport. Portable segment is expected to have strong growth over the forecast period to 2025 with increasing adoption of fuel cells in the domestic applications such as home applications where user can use molten carbonate fuel cell technology for both electricity and heating application.

For primary research, a sample of 100 people from each regional market have been asked to fill up the questionnaire. The questionnaire has been prepared according to the Likert scale. Later, the questionnaire has been analyzed and evaluated using a Pareto chart. For secondary research, several online repositories have been used.

