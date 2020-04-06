Motorcycle Traction Control System Market To Boom In Near Future According To New Research Report

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Motorcycle Traction Control System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Traction control system, which was once preserved for Moto GP is now being equipped in low powered motorcycles as well as scooters. Traction control system prevents slip of tire when power supplied to tires overcomes the friction provided by road.

Traction control system uses the ABS sensors to determine the relative speed of front and rear wheel, it actuates when system observes slip in rear tire and decreases the rear wheel speed by retarding ignition timing, electronically adjusting throttle or by shutting off the ignition in engine cylinder (in multi cylinder engine).

The method of decreasing power supply is chosen by their manufacturers depending on the motorcycles. Chosen method affects the system price radically. This system requires various sensors and actuators. These components elevate the systems cost to a higher level. Most of the motorcycle OEMs manufacture their own systems whereas others outsource it. Traction control systems are still limited to performance bikes, use of these systems are increasing and gradually moving towards lower capacity motorcycles.

The key players covered in this study

Continental

Bosch

BMW Motorrad

Ducati

Kawasaki

Aprilia

MV Agusta

Yamaha

Bazzaz

Nemesis

Gripone



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

High capacity motorcycles

Low capacity motorcycles



Market segment by Application, split into

Aftermarket

OEMs



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



