Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market – Competitive Landscape and Recent Trends and Developments

Nacelle is an external aerodynamic structure that houses the aircraft engine. It is connected to the wing or the body of an aircraft through pylon/strut. The aircraft nacelle comprises inlet cowl and fan cowl. Thrust reverser is an equipment that provides deceleration by temporarily diverting the aircraft engine’s thrust and thereby enables shorter landing distances and reduces wear on brakes & tires. Engine cowling, inlet cowl, fan cowl, thrust reverser, core cowl and exhaust system all together forms the aircraft nacelle system.

The growth in global air travel and subsequent demand for new commercial aircraft are key factors projected to drive the growth of the civil aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market. In addition, rise in defense expenditure and subsequent demand for new combat aircraft drives the growth of military aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.

Meanwhile factors such as focus on aircraft modernization programs, growing importance for aviation safety and initiatives taken for ensuring safe flight further boosts the service (MRO) requirement and impacts the aftermarket growth. Furthermore, developments in 3D printing technology for manufacturing nacelle and thrust reverser and use of advanced materials and composites in system fabrication offer promising growth opportunities to aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market players.

Key Players:

The key players in the global aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market are Aircelle (a part of Safran SA (France)), Collins Aerospace (a part of United Technologies Corporation (US)), FACC AG (Austria), GKN Aerospace (UK), Leonardo SpA (Italy), Middle River Aircraft Systems (a part of GE Aviation (US)), Nexcelle (a MRAS/Safran joint venture (US)), Sicamb SpA (Italy), Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (US) and Westfield Hydraulics Inc. (US)

Intended Audience:

Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Manufactures

Aircraft Engine OEMs

Aircraft Engine MROs

Aircraft Exhaust System Providers

Aircraft OEMs

Component Providers

Defense Organizations

Research Institutes

Regulatory Bodies

Thrust Reverser Actuation System Providers

Segmentation:

The global aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market has been segmented based on application, end-user, engine type, component and region.

Based on application, the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is divided into civil aviation and military aviation.

Based on end-user, the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is divided into OEM and aftermarket.

Based on engine type, the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is divided into turbofan, turboprop and other engines.

Based on component, the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is divided into nacelle (inlet cowl & fan cowl) and thrust reverser.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

