New Era of Bakery & Cereals Market – “Food Market” is growing in Huge Demand in 2019

Bakery & Cereals Market includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications.

Top Growth Opportunities for Bakery & Cereals in India provides an overview of the Bakery and Cereals market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. GlobalDatas proprietary Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for Bakery & Cereals producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight.

Top Growth Opportunities for Bakery & Cereals in India provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for Bakery & Cereals producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of Bakery & Cereals markets in India through GlobalDatas detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.

GlobalDatas Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for Bakery & Cereals producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.

– Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the India market. Improve your consumer targeting by understanding whos driving the market, what they want, and why

– A study of market value and volumes over 2011-2016 for India, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2016-2021 period

– White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take

– Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

– Examples of international and regional product innovation targeting key consumer needs

Scope

– Among the highest potential countries, the Indian bakery & cereals sector ranked just outside of the top ten, coming in 12th on the GlobalData Opportunity Score, and was valued at US$7,191 million in 2018.

– Supported by rising urbanization and related changes in lifestyle and increased disposable incomes, the Indian bakery & cereals sector is poised to record value growth at a CAGR of 8.0% over the 2018-2023 period.

– While consumer concern around healthy diet may limit certain segments in bakery & cereals, the wellness trend is also offering manufacturers opportunities to innovate introducing new better-for-you products, leading to growth

Reasons to buy

– This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of Indias’ Bakery & Cereals consumers.

– This is based on GlobalData’s unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Bakery & Cereals sector.

– Category, brand, and packaging dynamics are also examined. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.

