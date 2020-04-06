New Market Research Report Announced on Beauty and Grooming Market Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Top Trends in Beauty and Grooming 2019: Exploring the latest consumer and innovation trends, and future opportunities” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Consumers are becoming more aware of their environmental footprint, and seek natural and sustainable solutions that offer differentiation compared with what is currently on the market. Consumers are also moving away from the “one size fits all” approach to products, and instead are opting to embrace products that are personalized to their specific needs and lifestyles.

This report outlines the key consumer and innovation trends currently impacting the beauty and grooming industry. It discusses key trends such as: Eco-Conscious Beauty, Challenging Beauty Norms, Beyond Natural, Tailored to You, and Connected Solutions, all of which are influencing innovation and purchasing decisions in the sector today.

– Over a third of Asian and Australasian consumers state that they purchase their beauty and grooming products online.

– Over two thirds of global consumers claim to experiment with new or different varieties of beauty and grooming products.

– Over a third of global consumers claim that they are more likely to purchase a brand that uses natural ingredients.

