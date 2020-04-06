New product developments and trends of Wax Market during 2017-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘Wax Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Wax Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Waxes are organic ingredients that are solid at normal room temperature but become free flowing fluids at high temperatures. The major commercial source of wax is crude oil. However, waxes are also produced from plants, lignite, animals, and insects. Paraffin/mineral wax, synthetic wax, and natural wax are the three types of waxes available in the market. These waxes differ in their chemical composition; however, the presence of normal alkanes is always high as compared to other ingredients.

The growth of the global wax market is majorly driven by increase in requirement of waxes in the packaging industry, as waxes offers exceptional resistance to water. Moreover, upsurge in demand for waxes from applications such as tire & rubber, coating, and floor polishes boosts the market growth. The use of waxes as a base ingredient in cosmetics products further supports the growth of the market. However, the market growth is restricted due to high prices of synthetic and natural waxes. Moreover, the shortage in supply of paraffin/mineral wax hampers the market growth. Conversely, rise in awareness towards wax-based natural cosmetics provides lucrative opportunity for the manufacturers.

The report segments the global wax market based on type, application, and geography. Depending on type, the market is fragmented into paraffin/mineral, synthetic, and natural wax. The applications covered in the study include candles, packaging, emulsions, hot melts, floor polishes, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in this study are as follows:

– Dow Corning

– Akzo Nobel N.V.

– Evonik Industries

– Arch Chemicals

– BASF SE

– Hexion Inc.

– Honeywell International

– Lubrizol Corporation

– The Clorox Company

– Momentive Performance Materials

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the wax market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities.

– It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analyses from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

– In-depth analysis of the various wax types and applications has been provided.

– Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key players are profiled along with their strategies & developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Paraffin/Mineral Wax

– Synthetic Wax

– Natural Wax

By Application

– Candles

– Packaging

– Emulsions

– Hot Melts

– Floor Polishes

– Others

By Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Netherlands

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

– Sason

– ExxonMobil

– Sinopec

– PetroChina Company Limited

– The International Group

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets, by geography

3.2.2. Top winning strategy

3.2.2.1. Top Winning Strategies, By Year, 2014-2018*

3.2.2.2. Top Winning Strategies, By Development, 2014-2018* (%)

3.2.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2014-2018* (%)

3.2.2.4. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2014-2017*

3.3. Market share analysis, 2016

3.4. Porters five forces analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3. Threat of new entrants

3.4.4. Threat of substitutes

3.4.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Upsurge in demand for wax from the packaging industry

3.5.1.2. Increase in use of wax in the cosmetic industry

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High cost of synthetic and natural wax

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in awareness about wax-based natural cosmetic products

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL WAX MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. PARAFFIN/MINERAL WAX

4.2.1. Market Size and forecast, by geography

4.2.2. Market Size and forecast, by country

4.3. SYNTHETIC WAX

4.3.1. Market Size and forecast, by geography

4.3.2. Market Size and forecast, by country

4.4. NATURAL WAX

4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by geography

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL WAX MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. CANDLES

5.2.1. Market Size and forecast, by geography

5.2.2. Market Size and forecast, by country

5.3. PACKAGING

5.3.1. Market Size and forecast, by geography

5.3.2. Market Size and forecast, by country

5.4. EMULSIONS

5.4.1. Market Size and forecast, by geography

5.4.2. Market Size and forecast, by country

5.5. HOT MELTS

5.5.1. Market Size and forecast, by geography

5.5.2. Market Size and forecast, by country

5.6. FLOOR POLISHES

5.6.1. Market Size and forecast, by geography

5.6.2. Market Size and forecast, by country

5.7. OTHERS

5.7.1. Market Size and forecast, by geography

5.7.2. Market Size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6: WAX MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.4. U.S.

6.2.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.5. Canada

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.6. Mexico

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.4. Germany

6.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.5. UK

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.6. The Netherlands

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.7. France

6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.8. Rest of Europe

6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4.4. China

6.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.5. Japan

6.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.6. India

6.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.5.4. Brazil

6.5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.5. Argentina

6.5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.6. Africa

6.5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.7. Rest of LAMEA

6.5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

