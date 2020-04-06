Offshore Decommissioning Services Market Key Business Opportunities 2019-2025: Amec Foster Wheeler, Aker Solutions, Bureau Veritas, EPIC, Bibby Offshore

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Offshore Decommissioning Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Decommissioning of an offshore asset refers to the process of ending the operations on the asset and returning the ocean or seafloor to the pre-lease condition. Decommissioning is necessary for minimizing the risks to safety and the environment that can occur from leaving unused structures in the ocean. A strict legal framework of national, regional and international regulations governs how disused offshore facilities are decommissioned. A growing part of todays offshore oil & gas assets is fast approaching the end of their design-specified life, and this is driving the growth of the offshore oil & gas decommissioning industry. With a number of idle offshore wells approaching decommissioning age globally, the global market for decommissioning of offshore oil & gas installations is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Offshore Decommissioning Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Offshore Decommissioning Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Offshore Decommissioning Services development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study

Amec Foster Wheeler

Aker Solutions

Bureau Veritas

EPIC Companies (EPIC)

Bibby Offshore

Maersk Decom

Proserv Group

Linch-pin Offshore Management Services

AF Gruppen



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Offshore Surveys

Well Plugging & Abandonment

Removal Engineering

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Shallow Water

Deepwater



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Offshore Decommissioning Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Offshore Decommissioning Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



