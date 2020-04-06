Online Payroll Services Market Growth, Forecast And Value Chain 2019-2025
In 2018, the global Online Payroll Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Payroll Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Payroll Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Intuit
ADP
IOIPay
OnPay
APS
SurePayroll (Paychex)
BenefitMall
PayUSA
MyPayrollHR
Coastal Human Resource Group
Gusto
Square
PAYweb
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Basic Payroll Services
Enhanced Payroll Services
Full Service Payroll Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Business
Midsized Business
Large Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Payroll Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Payroll Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Payroll Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
