Paper Dry Strength Agents Market By Segmentation, Major Players, Size, Market Dynamics & Forecast 2023

Paper Dry Strength Agents Market

BASF SE (Germany), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Europe), Kemira (Europe), Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. (Japan), Applied Chemicals International Group (Switzerland), Solenis (US), Seiko Pmc Corporation (Japan), GreatlandChemicals (China), Huixian Tiankai Paper Making Agent Co., Ltd. (China), Taegwang Chemicals Co., Ltd.(Korea) these are the key players of paper dry strength agents market.

Market Overview

Commenting on this report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said, “Global Paper Dry Strength Agents market size is expected to grow at at 7% CAGR by 2023. The market witnessed a significant growth over the forecasted period owing to growing demand in paper industry including tissue production, packaging papers, towel grades, fibers, and others.

The Global Paper Dry Strength Agent has seen a remarkable growth over the past year and it is expected to see the similar growth in next coming years. The several factors that has influenced the global market are; increasing paper demand from developing economies, Increased recycled paper and filler content drives demand for chemicals, and Increased recycled paper drives demand for paper chemicals. There are various opportunities which help the Paper Dry Strength Agent Market to grow but on the different side there are some factors which have hampered the growth and development of this market. The factor which may hamper the growth are fluctuating prices across the region and rising energy and power cost affect the price.

Key Players

BASF SE (Germany)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Europe)

Kemira (Europe)

Harima Chemicals Group Inc. (Japan)

Applied Chemicals International Group (Switzerland)

Solenis (US)

Seiko Pmc Corporation (Japan)

GreatlandChemicals (China)

Huixian Tiankai Paper Making Agent Co.Ltd. (China)

Taegwang Chemicals Co.Ltd.(Korea)

Paper Dry Strength Agents, based on starch based polymers, are most commonly used in both board and tissue production. These additives provide paper with excellent bursting strength, compression strength, and other properties. The choice and type of the starch based polymers for paper dry strength agents change from region to region and is reliant on on its cost and availability. Starch based polymers for paper dry strength agents during the paper making process, helps into improve physical & mechanical properties. Among those paper dry strength agents, the polyacrylamides, polyampholytes and starches are frequently used for the purpose of increasing the dry strength of the paper.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Paper Dry Strength Agents Market has been segmented into types and application in various industries. On the basis of types, the market has been divided into polyvinylamine, polyacrylamide, glyoxylated polyacrylamide, starch based polymers, amphoteric polymer, and others.

Among all the types polyvinylamine paper dry strength agents has increased its market, they are applied internally to give very high strength levels. Polyacrylamide paper dry strength agents improved paper quality and reduced fiber loss. Furthermore, paper dry strength agents based on glyoxylated polyacrylamide (GPAM) are mostly used in packaging industry to improve strength factors such as ring crush test (RCT), shortspan compression test (SCT), concora medium test (CMT), burst, and tensile. Furthermore, the product range allows lightweighting of linerboard and medium grades to provide same dry strength at lower basis weights.

