Permanent Magnet Motor Market Comprehensive Research Study, Size, Share, Global Leading Growth Drivers and Market Trends till 2023

The global permanent magnet motor market is expected to grow at 8.70% CAGR during the forecast period. Permanent magnet motors have various advantages such as high efficiency, high power density, and ease of control. Moreover, there is low mechanical friction loss due to the absence of mechanical commutators and brushes.

Global permanent magnet motor market is expected to witness a high growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for energy efficient and low-cost maintenance motors. For instance, according to India Brand Equity foundation (IBEF), consumer electrical industry in India is expected to reach USD 46.54 billion by 2020. This would positively impact the growth of permanent magnet motor market.

Key Players

ABB (Switzerland), General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), Yaskawa (Japan), Rockwell (US), Nidec (Japan), Ametek (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), WEG (Brazil), Emerson (US), Johnson Electric (Hongkong), Allied Motion (US).

Segmental Overview

Global permanent magnet motor market has been segmented based on type, power rating, end-user, and region.

Based on power rating, the market is classified into up to 25 kW, 25-100 kW, 100-300 kW, and 300 kW & above.

Based on type, the market is segmented as permanent magnet AC motor, permanent magnet DC motor, and brushless DC motor.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented as industrial, and commercial & residential.

Based on region, the global permanent magnet motor market cover growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global permanent magnet motor market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would also be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing investment in industrial and manufacturing sectors, namely, oil & gas, automotive, consumer electronics, packaging, robotics, chemicals, and paper & pulp, among others. Countries such as China and Japan have implemented energy efficiency mandates to save electricity consumption which would further drive the market for permanent magnet motors.

