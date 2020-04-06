Personal Exercise Mats Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2019-2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Personal Exercise Mats Market Analysis by Type, Market Share, Region, Country: Opportunities and Forecasts Till 2025”.

Personal Exercise Mats Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Personal Exercise Mats industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Personal Exercise Mats market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Personal Exercise Mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of exercise to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.

The global Personal Exercise Mats market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Personal Exercise Mats market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Personal Exercise Mats in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Personal Exercise Mats in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Personal Exercise Mats market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Personal Exercise Mats market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Lululemon

Airex AG

Lotus Design

EuProMed

Manduka PROlite

Jade Yoga

Eco Yoga

Equilibrium DFS

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Gaiam

Under Armor

HATHAYOGA

Kharma Khare

Hosa Group

Toplus

Aerolite

Aurorae

Barefoot Yoga

Keep well

Khataland

Microcell Composite

Yogarugs

IKU

Yogasana

A. Kolckmann

JiangXi Lveten Plastic Industry

Liforme

Bean Products

Shenzhen Haifuxing Technology

Personal Exercise Mats market size by Type

PVC Exercise Mats

Rubber Exercise Mats

TPE Yoga Exercise Mats

Other

Personal Exercise Mats market size by Applications

Household

Club

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Personal Exercise Mats market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Personal Exercise Mats market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Personal Exercise Mats companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Personal Exercise Mats submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

