Rmoz Releases New Report On The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market 2019-2025

Electronic design automation (EDA), also referred to as electronic computer-aided design (ECAD), is a category of software tools for designing electronic systems such as integrated circuits and printed circuit boards.

The ability of this software to eliminate manual errors and to reduce the time and cost associated with designing electric circuits is expected to be a major factor spurring the growth.

The key players covered in this study

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Synopsis, Inc.

Mentor

Silvaco, Inc.

Vennsa Technologies

ANSYS, Inc.

Altium LLC

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SIP

CAE

PCB

MCM

Market segment by Application, split into

Microprocessors & Controllers

Memory Management Units

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

