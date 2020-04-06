Rmoz Releases New Report On The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market 2019-2025
ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.
Electronic design automation (EDA), also referred to as electronic computer-aided design (ECAD), is a category of software tools for designing electronic systems such as integrated circuits and printed circuit boards.
The ability of this software to eliminate manual errors and to reduce the time and cost associated with designing electric circuits is expected to be a major factor spurring the growth.
This report focuses on the global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Synopsis, Inc.
Mentor
Silvaco, Inc.
Vennsa Technologies
ANSYS, Inc.
Altium LLC
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SIP
CAE
PCB
MCM
Market segment by Application, split into
Microprocessors & Controllers
Memory Management Units
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
