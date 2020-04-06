Self-healing Concrete Market is projected to growing at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2018 to 2025

A fresh report titled “Self-healing Concrete Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Self-healing Concrete Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global self-healing concrete market was valued at $216,720.0 thousand in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,375,088.0 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.4 % from 2018 to 2025. Self-healing concrete is developed by the Hendrik Jonkers of Delft Technical University in the Netherlands and commercialized by Basilisk Concrete in 2015. This technology uses Bacillus subtilis group of bacteria to enhance the self-healing property of concrete. Moreover, self-healing concretes are known to provide long life to the infrastructure without the need for human intervention in maintenance and repair.

Self-healing concrete is developed with the aim to reduce maintenance cost while increasing life of civil engineering structures. The concept of self-healing has also been introduced in other material such as metal, polymer asphalt, and fiber enforced composites. Basilisk, based in Netherland, offers three type of products, which include healing agent, self-healing repair mortar MR3, and Liquid Repair system ER7. Currently, these materials are produced in less quantity for the construction market because they are being tested through various projects in different phases in the European market. Another research at Ghent University in Belgium, are embedding the bacteria in microcapsules or microgels, where they are expected to survive for hundreds of years.

The global self-healing concrete market is segmented into type, end users, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into intrinsic healing, capsule based healing, and vascular healing. Based on end user, it is divided into residential and commercial, industrial, and civil infrastructure. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The global self-healing concrete market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America and rest of LAMEA). Moreover, Europe is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to show significant market growth throughout the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include Basilisk, Acciona Infraestructureas S.A., Avecom N.V., Comercializadora Espanola De Innovaciones Y Materiales, COWI A/S, Devan-Micropolis, and Fescon. Apart from Basilisk, other companies are profiled as they have participated in the HEALCON project for self-healing concrete.

Self-healing Concrete Key Market Segments:

By Type

– Intrinsic healing

– Capsule based healing

– Vascular healing

By End User

– Residential and Commercial

– Industrial

– Civil Infrastructure

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report

– Basilisk

– Acciona Infraestructureas S.A.

– Avecom N.V.

– Comercializadora Espanola De Innovaciones Y Materiales

– COWI A/S

– Devan-Micropolis

– Fescon

