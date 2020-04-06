Semiconductor Devices for High Temperature Applications Market Future Outlook And Driving Factors by Key Manufacturers, 2018-2023

The Semiconductor Devices for High Temperature Applications market report [5 Year Forecast 2018-2023] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Semiconductor Devices for High Temperature Applications market product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Semiconductor Devices for High Temperature Applications, with sales, revenue and global market share of Semiconductor Devices for High Temperature Applications are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Semiconductor Devices for High Temperature Applications market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Semiconductor Devices for High Temperature Applications industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

“Summary

A surge in temperature requirements for new applications in industrial, oil drilling and aviation markets have compelled designers to develop a complete portfolio of semiconductor devices for hightemperature applications to handle high operating temperatures. With an increase in temperature, the characteristics of semiconductor devices degrade due to variances in threshold voltages and carrier mobility, augmented junction current leakage and intrinsic carrier density. The characterization and qualification of semiconductors operating at high temperatures are crucial to ensure that quality, reliability and functionality all meet the requirements of the intended application. The qualification of any high-temperature semiconductor device needs to consider the operating life of the overall device, its reliability and its packaging.

The market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications is growing rapidly. The major factor attributed to its growth is the benefits associated with the adoption of these devices, such as reduced costs and improved efficiency. The global market is also being propelled by several industries such as electronics, defense and aerospace, automotive, and optoelectronics in which there is demand for semiconductor devices that are capable of operating reliably in harsh environments, including extremely high temperatures. Further rapid technological advancements coupled with vast improvements in the ability of these devices to operate in diverse environments are also strongly boosting global market growth. Remarkable growth in the market for semiconductor devices for hightemperature applications is expected through the end of 2023. Market revenue was $xx billion in 2017 and is expected to reach nearly $xx billion in 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)of xx% during the forecast period.

“Report Scope:

The market for semiconductor devices used in high-temperature applications is segmented into categories by –

– Type: GaN, SiC, GaAs, and diamond semiconductor substrate.

– GaN product: power semiconductors and GaN radio frequency (RF) devices.

– GaN wafer size: 2-inch, 4-inch, 6-inch, and 8-inch wafer sizes.

– GaN application: information and communication technology, automotive, consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, and others.

– SiC products: black silicon carbide, green silicon carbide and others.

– SiC application: electronics and semiconductors, steel and energy, automotive, aerospace and aviation, military and defense, medical and healthcare, and others.

– GaAs wafer production method: vertical gradient freeze (VGF), liquid-encapsulated Czochralski (LEC), molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal-organic vapor phase epitaxy (MOVPE), and others.

– GaAs application: mobile devices, photovoltaic devices, wireless communication, optoelectronic devices, aerospace and defense, and others.

– Diamond semiconductor substrate type: natural and synthetic.

– Diamond semiconductor substrate application: healthcare, consumer electronics, construction and mining, and others.

– Region: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into the U.K., Germany, Italy, Russia, and the other Commonwealth Independent States; Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America covers Brazil and the rest of Latin America; and the Rest of the World (RoW) covers the Middle East and Africa.

– In addition to industry and competitive analyses of the semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications market, this report also provides an exhaustive patent analysis and company profiles for key players active in the global market.

Report Includes:

– 69 data tables and 57 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets and applications of high temperature semiconductor devices

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Explanation of drivers, restraints, key developments and future outlook of the high temperature semiconductor devices industry

– Description of Gallium Nitride (GaN), Silicon Carbide (SiC), and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs); their products and application

– Detailed profiles of the major players in the market, including Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies Ag, Allegro Microsystems Llc, Smart Modular Technologies (WWH) Inc., Genesic Semiconductor Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., and United Silicon Carbide Inc.”

