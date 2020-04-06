Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air Market Research Report 2017-2022, Industry Share, Growth & Overview

The Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air market product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air, with sales, revenue and global market share of Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

“Summary

Rising air pollution around the world is propelling the adoption of trace contaminant detection sensors for continuous detection, monitoring and assessment of pollutants. These air pollutants can cause a negative impact to the environment and human health. Trace contaminant detection sensors can monitor inorganic, organic, physical and biological pollutants and provide air contamination levels in real time. Rising global air pollution is a major concern and causes diseases such as lung cancer, stroke and breathing problems. According to Our World in Data, outdoor air pollution resulted in about 4.2 million deaths globally in 2016, which is a significant rise from the 3.4 million deaths report in 1990. Further, greenhouse gases (GHG) which cause air pollution are also classified as air pollutants. Rising GHG emissions is a major concern. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, global GHG emissions are expected to increase from xx MtCO2e in 2015 to about xx MtCO2e by the end of 2030.

Initiatives taken by the governing bodies around the world to control air pollution are the major force driving the adoption of sensors to monitor air contamination levels. Programs such as the National Emission Ceilings Directive (European Union), 13th Five-Year Plan on Air Pollution Prevention and Control in key regions (China), Clean Air Act (U.S.), National Clean Air Agreement (Australia) and others are aimed at improving air monitoring services and air quality. The World Health Organization has also launched the BreatheLife program, the Air Quality Monitoring Program and others to monitor and enhance the quality of air.

BCC Research estimates that the global market for sensors for trace air contaminant detection will grow from xx in 2017 to xx by 2022, yielding a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx. Buy product, indoor monitoring will lead the segment by size through 2022, with an estimated value of xx, while outdoor monitoring will see a CAGR of xx and wearables will see a CAGR of xx.”

“Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers different types of sensor products available in the market and their potential applications. The total market revenue includes sensors (sensor modules integrated in various systems) such as electrochemical sensors, metal oxide sensors, photo ionization detectors and others that help in the detection of trace contaminants in the air. Sensors analyzed in this report include those for trace elements and other inorganic contaminants, volatile organic compounds, biological contaminants and physical contaminants such as dust particles.

The global market for sensors for trace air contaminant detection is segmented by product and pollutant. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are given for product and pollutant segments and regional markets with estimated values derived from manufacturers total revenues.

This report also includes a discussion of major players in each segment and region and the major drivers and regional dynamics of the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of major market vendors.

Report Includes:

– 46 data tables and 80 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets and technologies pertaining to sensor modules used in air trace contaminant detection

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Characterization and quantification of market potential for sensor modules used in trace contaminant detection in air market on the basis of product category, pollutants type, geographical regions and application areas

– Information on market dynamics and growth driving factors such as stricter government regulations, environment protection acts, technological advancements in sensors and adoption of smart air network in manufacturing industries etc.

– Assessment of the vendor competitive landscape and their market share analysis

– Company profiles of leading global players, including Analog Devices, Figaro Engineering Inc., Honeywell Sensing and Productivity Solutions, Omron Electronics, Parallax Inc., and Vernier”

