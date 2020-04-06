Silane and Silicone Market is anticipated to generate revenue of $ 22,030.3 million in 2025

A fresh report titled “Silane and Silicone Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Silane and Silicone Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The silane and silicone market accounted for revenue of $ 14,479.0 million in 2017 and is anticipated to generate revenue of $ 22,030.3 million in 2025. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025. Silicone is an inert polymer that comprises silicon with oxygen, carbon, hydrogen, and other chemicals. Some of the common forms of silicones are resin, grease, oil, and rubber, which are used across automobile, medical, construction, and electronics industries. Silane is an organic compound containing a single or multiple silicon and carbon bonds. Silane is produced by reacting silica sand with magnesium and then adding hydrochloric acid. One of the primary applications of silane is to bond two compounds together.

Silane is increasingly adopted in paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, rubber & plastics, and fiber treatment activities. Growth of the overall silicones & silanes market is driven by rise in demand from end-use industries, such as electronics & semiconductor. Unstable raw material prices such as silicon metal & methanol, and high energy prices are anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Automobile manufacturers are focusing on fuel efficiency and regulation compliances. The major aim of the automotive industry is to improve fuel efficiency while simultaneously enhancing road safety. Due to stringent regulations and compliances, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are utilizing silanes to reduce the rolling resistance and to enhance the traction on wet or slippery surfaces in automobile applications. This is expected to offer future growth opportunities to the global silane and silicone market during the forecast period.

The global silicones & silanes market is segmented based on type, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into silane and silicone. The silicone segment accounts for a major share in the global silane and silicone market attributed to its wide adoption across various industries including transportation, construction & materials, electronics, energy, healthcare, industrial processes, personal care, and consumer products. Silanes are further classified into coupling agent, cross-linking agent, and others. Similarly, silicones are further classified into elastomers, fluids, resins, gels, conformal coatings, and others. Based on end user, the Silane and silicone market is classified into building & construction, transportation, electronics, medical, textiles & leather, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The APAC market is expected to witness lucrative growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the APAC market is attributed to the developing economies such as India, China, and South Korea, where rapid industrialization and urbanization fuels the growth of the building and conduction market.

Some of the major players analyzed in the global silane and silicone market report are ICM Products Inc., BASF SE, Kaneka Corporation., Evonik Industries, Emerald Performance Materials, Wacker Chemie AG, MPM Holdings Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., DowDupont, and China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.

Silane and Silicone Key Market Segments:

By Type

– Silanes

– – Coupling Agents

– – Cross-linking Agents

– – Others

– Silicones

– – Elastomers

– – – – High Temperature Vulcanized

– – – – Liquid Silicone Rubber

– – – – Room Temperature Vulcanized

– – Fluids

– – – – Straight Silicone Fluid

– – – – Modified Silicone Fluid

– – – – – – Reactive

– – – – – – Nonreactive

– – Resins

– – – – Methyl Silicone Resin

– – – – Phenyl Silicone Resin

– – – – Others

– – Gels

– – Conformal Coatings

– – Others

By End User

– Building & Construction

– Transportation

– Electronics

– Medical

– Textile & Leather

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.5. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Surge in demand for silicone across various end-user industries

3.3.1.2. Increase in adoption of waterborne coatings

3.3.1.3. Rise in need for coupling agents in polymers

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. High prices of silicones products

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. High growth in electronics & semiconductor manufacturing in Asia-Pacific

3.4. Top player positioning, 2017

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL SILANE AND SILICONE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Silane

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by silane type

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. Silicones

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Silicone Type

4.3.3. Elastomer

4.3.3.1. Growth Opportunities and market trends

4.3.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Fluids

4.3.4.1. Growth opportunities and market trends

4.3.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by modified silicone fluid

4.3.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.5. Resin

4.3.5.1. Growth opportunities and market trend

4.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.6. Gels

4.3.6.1. Growth opportunities and market trend

4.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.7. Conformal coating

4.3.7.1. Growth opportunities and market trend

4.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.8. Other

4.3.8.1. Growth opportunities and market trend

4.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.9. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.10. Market share analysis, by country

