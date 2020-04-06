Smart Mining Market Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry by 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Smart Mining Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast – 2017 – 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This research study analyzes the market for smart mining in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units). The smart mining market has been segmented on the basis of automated equipment, component (hardware component and software solutions), service, and geography. The geographical segmentation includes regions which are further divided into nine countries, which are the major players in the global smart mining market.

Global Smart Mining Market: Research Methodologies

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the smart mining business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. The most prominent drivers include the rising concerns about mining operation optimization and the introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in mining. As the ore grade falls, mining companies are forced to explore reserves at remote locations which has been made possible using information and communication technology. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the smart mining market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

Global Smart Mining Market: Segmentation

The smart mining market was segmented on the basis of automated equipment (excavators, load haul dump, drillers & breakers, robotic truck, and other automated equipment), hardware component (sensors, RFID tags, intelligent systems, and others), software solution (logistics software, data and operation management software, safety and security systems, connectivity solutions, analytics solutions, remote management solutions, and asset management solutions), services (support and maintenance, system integration and implementation services, Automated Equipment training services, and consulting services) and geography. The smart mining market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South and Central America, and Middle East and Africa. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the smart mining market.

Global Smart Mining Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the smart mining market include Rockwell Automation, Inc., SAP SE, Trimble Navigation Limited, HEXAGON, STONE THREE MINING PTY LTD, SYMBOTICWARE INC., Alastri, IntelliSense.io, ABB Ltd., Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Joy Global Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Alcatel-Lucent. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments

The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global smart mining market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global smart mining market with the help of Porters Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the structure and profitability of the global smart mining market. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

