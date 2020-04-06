Smart Street Lighting Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2016-2022

Summary:

India is one of the biggest smart lighting markets in Asia Pacific. It is predicted that the investments in smart lighting will double in the country and around 27.5 million street lamps will be replaced with LED lamps in the coming 2-3 years. One of the key reasons for replacing the traditional high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) is that they consume a lot of energy and generate a lot of heat. Thus, with the growing awareness and to reduce the carbon footprints, the government has started replacing the traditional street lights with smart street lights. Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Himachal Pradesh (HP) have started working on the smart street lighting projects. These smart street lighting poles can be turned “ON” or “OFF” through the smart devices. Most of the smart poles are enabled with motion sensors which turn “ON” whenever there is a movement near the pole.

According to Infoholic Research, the “Smart Street Lighting Market in India” will grow at an estimated CAGR of 42.2% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

Key players covered in the report are GE Lighting, Philips Lighting, Acuity Brands, Osram Licht AG, Eveready Industries India Ltd., Bajaj Electricals, Havells India Ltd., and SYSKA LED Lights. The report provides a comprehensive review of connectivity technologies, lighting lamps, and network components, upcoming and on-going smart street lighting projects in the country.

The study covers and analyzes the “Smart Street Lighting” market in India. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

With the increasing energy requirements and the need to reduce the effect of the global warming, the countries across the globe have started investing on emerging efficient outdoor street lighting systems. The smart lighting lamps generate less heat and consume less energy. The smart street lighting poles automatically adjust the brightness according to the time of the day. These smart lighting solutions can be operated manually as well as remotely. At present, most of the governments across the globe have completely banned or have implemented strict rules and regulations for the usage of high energy consumable lighting lamps such as incandescent and LED lamps.

In few parts of India already the adoption of LED street lighting has be implemented. But still the adoption of smart street lighting is at nascent state, it is expected that in next five years most part of the country will be implemented with smart street lightings.

The Smart Street Lighting market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.2% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

Market Covered:

Indian Market

Connectivity Technologies:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Power Line Communication

Radio Frequency

Lighting Lamps:

Incandescent Lamps

High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID)

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps

Fluorescent Lamps

Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL)

Network Components:

Sensor

Ballasts

Lamp Controllers

Key Players:

Philips

OSRAM Licht AG

Eveready Industries India Ltd.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Havells India Ltd.

SYSKA LED Lights

Microsoft Corporation

IBM

Cisco System Inc.

Intel Corporation

Wipro Lighting

Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Kii Corp.

NTL Electronics India Ltd.