Solar Water Heater (SWH) Market Key Business Opportunities 2025: A.O.Smith, Chemtrols, Ariston Thermo, Whirlpool, Nihon Itomic, TATA Power Solar Systems

Solar Water Heaters (SWH) is a system that uses solar thermal collectors to convert and capture the heat from the sun to generate renewable resource such as such solar energy to heat water for domestic and industrial purposes.

The residential segment accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years as well. Some of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the increasing government incentives and the implementation of regulations mandating the usage of solar water heaters in various countries across the world.

The home improvement stores segment accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market in the forthcoming years.

The Solar Water Heater (SWH) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Water Heater (SWH).



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

A.O.Smith

Rheem

Ariston Thermo

Whirlpool

Nihon Itomic

Simens

TATA Power Solar Systems

Bosch

Racold Thermo

Chemtrols

Ferroli

Stiebel Eltron

Eldominvest

Hubbell

State Industries

Sakura



Solar Water Heater (SWH) Breakdown Data by Type

Compact Type

Split Type

Solar Water Heater (SWH) Breakdown Data by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use



Solar Water Heater (SWH) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



Solar Water Heater (SWH) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

…



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solar Water Heater (SWH) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Solar Water Heater (SWH) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

