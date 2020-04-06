Superheater Market Size, Share, Technology, Segmentation, Key Manufacturers and Forecast To 2024

The global superheater market is projected to reach USD 4.52 billion by 2024 and is expected to grow at 4.50 % CAGR during the period, 2019–2024.

Steam boiler is a closed vessel used to create steam by applying heat energy to water. The fluid heated under pressure inside the steam boiler is then circulated out of the boiler for use in various applications such as power generation. The main purpose of steam boiler is to generate power in steam engines and steam turbines. It is also used for heating the buildings in cold weather and for producing hot water for hot water supply.

Steam boiler is majorly used in process industries to deliver heat to industrial and chemical processes. Increasing investments in chemical, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and other process industries would drive the growth of steam boiler market. Similarly, huge requirement of steam boilers for heating buildings and producing hot water supply would drive the steam boiler market.

The growing demand for steam boiler market is attributed to the rapid increase in the demand for electricity. Moreover, capacity addition in power plants is also driving the market for steam boiler. One of the major restraints of the global steam boiler is focus on renewable energy resources for power generation.

Leading Players:

The key players of global superheater market are Chromalox, National Boiler Service, Optimus Industries, Birwelco, Watlow, Alfa Laval, Sussman Electric Boilers, KNM Group, Sandvik AB, Maarky Thermal Systems Inc., VPI Acquisition Company LLC, and Uchino Co., Ltd.

Steam Boiler Industry Segmental Overview:

The global superheater market has been segmented based on type, application, and region.

Global Steam Boiler Market, By Type

Water-tube boiler

Fire-tube boiler

Global Steam Boiler Market, By Component

Boiler

Economizer

Superheater

Air preheater

Feed pump

Global Steam Boiler Market, By Fuel

Coal-fired

Gas-fired

Oil-fired

Biomass-fired

Electric

Global Steam Boiler Market, By End-User

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Process industry

Primary metal

Global Steam Boiler Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Scope of the Report:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global steam boiler market, tracking four market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the steam boiler market by its type, component, fuel, end-user, and by region.

