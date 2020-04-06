Survivability Equipment Market – Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2023

Market Overview:

The defense sector is among the highest funded sectors across the world, and efforts to modernize military forces are rife in several countries, leading to growing demand from the global aircraft survivability equipment market. Growing demand from the defense sector is likely to remain a key driver for the global aircraft survivability equipment market over the forecast period due to the growing demand to replace existing legacy aircraft survivability systems with advanced modules.

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces a new release on the global aircraft survivability equipment market. The report takes a look at the present stats of the aircraft survivability equipment market in order to present readers with a detailed forecast regarding the market’s probable growth trajectory over the 2018-2023 forecast period. The report looks into the segmentation and competitive landscape of the global aircraft survivability equipment market to provide readers with a close look at the market’s growth prospects over the forecast period.

Aircraft survivability equipment includes various types of systems and fittings that increase an aircraft’s survivability and reduce its vulnerability to all kinds of external threats. Simply put, the role of aircraft survivability equipment is to minimize the vulnerability of aircraft to all possible threats. This involves physical equipment meant to reduce damage from traditional missiles and other projectiles as well as electronic equipment designed to prevent the aircraft from falling prey to electronic attacks. Aircraft survivability equipment performs a crucial role in air defense and is thus allotted a major part of air force expenditure. The growing importance of air combat in modern warfare is likely to drive the global aircraft survivability equipment market at a steady growth rate over the 2018-2023 forecast period.

The global aircraft survivability equipment market is driven primarily by the growing demand from the defense sector for advanced alternatives to existing legacy systems. Aircraft survivability equipment plays a key role in defending aircraft from physical as well as electronic attacks and has thus grown in demand spectacularly over the last few decades hand in hand with the technological progression in weapons used against aircraft.

Segmentation:

By fit:

Line

Forward

By subsystem:

Electronic attack

Electronic support

Non-combat systems

By platform:

Combat aircraft

Military transport aircraft

Combat helicopters

UAVs

Others

Leading Players:

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd

Northrop Grumman

Chemring Group

Israel Aerospace Industries

Thales Group

Terma A/S

Ruag Holding AG

Raytheon

Saab AB

