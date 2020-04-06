Technological Advancement Of Network Access Control (NAC) Market 2025: CloudGuard, Extreme Networks, InfoExpress, Nellsoft, Portnox, Nevis Networks

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Network Access Control (NAC) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Network Access Control (NAC) industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Network Access Control (NAC) market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

An NAC system is a solution (software, hardware, or both) that provides end-point security and delivers a comprehensive set of network access management policies for users and devices, to secure an enterprise network from data and network security threats and vulnerabilities.

The rising digitization and technological improvements have led to an increasing threat to data security and privacy. With increasing number of business across the globe going digital, the data security and privacy threats have increased considerably over the last few years. This leads to higher chances of data breaches causing system downtime. In addition, there are considerable costs associated with legal actions and insurance claims in cases of damages to the brand identity. These growing concerns and apprehensions about data privacy and security are directly leading to the increasing demand for the adoption of NAC solutions.

The commoditization of NAC solutions is gaining traction in the network access control (NAC) market. The scope of NAC is expected to alter in this era of hyper-connectivity and enhanced network threats. The capabilities of a NAC solution will be bundled together with other network solutions and offered as a complete end-to-end network management suite by market players. NAC will be evolved from only network security to full-fledged network management systems. Hence, commoditization of NAC solutions to be presented as a bundled add-on in comprehensive network management solutions suites will accelerate the growth of network access control (NAC) market.

This report focuses on the global Network Access Control (NAC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Access Control (NAC) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aruba Networks

Bradford Networks

Cisco

Intel

ForeScout

Pulse Secure

Auconet

CloudGuard

Extreme Networks

InfoExpress

Nellsoft

Portnox

Nevis Networks

Trustwave Holdings



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services



Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Colleges and Universities

Other



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network Access Control (NAC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network Access Control (NAC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

