Teleradiology Market 2019 to Witness Exponential Expansion by 2025 – Siemens Healthcare, StatRad, vRad

Teleradiology is the technique that enables to obtain images in one location, transmit them over a distance, and view them remotely for diagnostic or consultative purposes using electronic transmission devices.

Teleradiology allows more timely interpretation of radiologic images in case of emergency, shortage or unavailability of the radiologist. Users at different locations can view images simultaneously. Teleradiology allows radiologic consultation without on-site radiologic support. Teleradiology is of prime importance in diagnosis, consultation and education of students, doctors and paramedical staff, scientific research, administration, management, planning and improvement of public health.

The key factors that drive the growth ofteleradiology marketare advancements in medical digital technology, rapid interpretation of images in an emergency situations remotely, and rise in the number of chronic diseases such as congestive heart failure, orthopedic injuries, and others.

In addition, latest IT infrastructure and rise in healthcare expenditure caters to the market growth. However, low availability of broadband networks and dearth of skilled professionals majorly restraint the market growth. Development of low power consuming, wireless, and portable x-ray technologies are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

While the market has mostly positive growth prospects, the cost-intensive nature of the teleradiology industry owing to the high costs of technologically advanced medical imaging machines central to teleradiology setups remains one of the toughest challenges for the market. This factor, coupled with the sorry state of broadband networks in several emerging markets and rural dwellings could hamper the growth prospects of the market to a certain extent in the next few years.

The Americas dominated the teleradiology market and accounted for almost 50% of the overall market share. The teleradiology market in this region is primarily driven by the presence of well-equipped hospitals and healthcare institutions, and their acceptance of new healthcare technologies. Factors such as a rise in healthcare initiatives by the governments and increased funding to boost R&D in teleradiology will positively impact the market growth in the region by 2023.

In 2018, the global Teleradiology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Teleradiology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Teleradiology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agfa HealthCare

Siemens Healthcare

StatRad

vRad

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

X-Ray

CT

Ultrasound

MRI

Nuclear Imaging

Market segment by Application, split into

Cardiology

Neurology

Oncology

Musculoskeletal

Gastroenterology

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

