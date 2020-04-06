Thailand Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2016-2022

Summary:

Thailand market has been one of the fast growing markets in South Asian region. However, the power industry could not keep up with high growth of power requirement resulted by economic development causing power shortage. Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) based lighting is currently promoted as a solution to reduce the power shortage as LED based lighting needs 30–90% less electricity when compared to other lighting sources. The economic growth in future is expected to further increase the urbanization in the country which will increase the pressure on infrastructure demanding higher power requirements in both commercial and residential categories. This future growth is expected to further boost the LED demand in Thailand during the forecast period.

The study of Thailand LEDs market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term. The study also covers the competitive scenario of the market with respect to the raw material availability, major players with their branding strategies and differentiating factors among others. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Browse Sample of Full report @ https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/request-sample/report/thailand-light-emitting-diodes-market

According to Infoholic Research, Thailand LEDs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period to reach $1.97 billion by 2022. The lighting segment is expected to contribute the largest growth towards the LED market which is expected to be driven by government subsidies, government investments, decreasing LED prices, and entry of multinational players in Thailand market.

Strong trade relation between Thailand and China is expected to be helpful in LEDs procurement for the LED products manufacturing facilities in the country. Multinational players have been investing in the Thailand LED products manufacturing market. Some of the prominent players in Thailand LED market are TP Halo LED Lighting Co. Ltd., Electronic Lighting Co. Ltd., Thai Stanley Electric Public Co. Ltd., and Lighting & Equipment.

Thailand Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market – Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, & Forecasts: 2015–2022

Fast development in Thailand has resulted in the shortage of electricity and now government agencies are promoting the use of energy-efficient LED products rather than establishing new power plant in the country. The government has not only subsidized the LED lighting products but also has been investing in the replacement of existing street lights with LED products resulting in the rapid growth of LED lighting products market in Thailand. Looking at fast paced growth in the country, many multinational companies have invested in Thailand in past five years for establishing their reach in the country’s LED consumers.

Browse Report with Table of contents @ https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/inquire/report/thailand-light-emitting-diodes-market

LEDs market in Thailand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period 2016–2022 to reach $1.97 billion by 2022. The LEDs market in Thailand has been analyzed based on major application areas – lighting, displays & backlights, mobile devices, signs & boards and others. The application area of lighting has further been divided into sub-application areas of indoor lighting and outdoor lighting along with the bifurcation into the products of bulbs, street lights, and spot lights. LED lighting segment is expected to grow fastest among the application areas for LEDs in Thailand market.

The study covers and analyzes the “Thailand LEDs” market, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. The report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Have a query ? Ask Our Experts https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/inquire/report/thailand-light-emitting-diodes-market

Regional Overview:

Thailand

Key PLayers:

TP Halo Led Lighting Co LTD

Electronic Lighting co. LTD

Thai Stanley Electric Public Co LTD

Lighting & Equipment