Trends of Solar Backsheet Market Reviewed for 2019 with Industry Outlook: Coveme, Dunmore, Isovoltaic, Toppan, Toray, Taiflex

A solar backsheet is used as the outer most layer of a solar PV module. It protects the inner components such as PV cells and electrical components. Due to their dielectric properties, backsheets can act as electric insulators for power-generating modules.

The report segments the solar backsheet market, by application, into utility, industrial, commercial, residential, and military. The utility segment is expected to be the largest market. This segment is driven mainly by the global increase in installations of solar power plants, both for utility and distributed power generation applications, to meet the global power demand.

The solar backsheet market has been further segmented, based on type, into fluoropolymer and non-fluoropolymer. The non-fluoropolymer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its cost-effectiveness as compared to fluoropolymer-based backsheet.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global solar backsheet market during the forecast period due to the significant increase in solar PV installation in China and India. China is the largest market in Asia Pacific and is heavily investing in solar PV to reduce carbon emissions and fulfill its power needs. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing market, followed by North America.

The Solar Backsheet market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Backsheet.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Coveme

Dunmore

Isovoltaic

Toppan

Krempel GmbH

Toray

Taiflex

Toyal

3M

SFC

Madico

Suzhou Sunshine New Materials Technology

Shanghai SCH Filmtec

Fujifilm

ZTT

Targray

Hangzhou Hongfu Technologies

Honeywell

Jolywood

Hangzhou First PV Materia



Solar Backsheet Breakdown Data by Type

By Product Type

Fluoropolymer

Non-Fluoropolymer

By Installation

Roof-Mounted

Ground-Mounted

Solar Backsheet Breakdown Data by Application

Utility

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Military

Other



Solar Backsheet Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solar Backsheet status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Solar Backsheet manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

