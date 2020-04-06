UK Small Domestic Appliances Market : Landscape Development, Growth Opportunities & Industry Analysis To 2024

This global Small Domestic Appliances market report provides data for the estimated year (2019) and forecast year (2024) in terms of both, volume (MT) and value (US$ Mn). The report also consists of macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, and a market outlook of the global Small Domestic Appliances market. The report includes a porter five force analysis of Small Domestic Appliances, and drivers, restraints, and trends of the global Small Domestic Appliances market.

The “UK Small Domestic Appliances 2019-2024”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK Small Domestic Appliances market (including forecasts up to 2024), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on vacuum cleaners, floor cleaners, irons and heating & cooling appliances. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK Small Domestic Appliances survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

The small domestic appliances market continues to achieve steady growth, driven by strong performances in the heating & cooling appliances category.

Scope

– A focus on health & wellness products such as air purifiers will encourage spend on small domestic appliances.

– The grocers are losing share as lack of space dedicated to this category instore and online ensures specialists and department stores are the first port of call

– Dyson remains the most popular brand in small domestic appliances with 13.7% of shoppers purchasing this brand.

