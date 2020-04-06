Ukraine Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Growth Analysis, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Ukrtelecom, Kyivstar, Datagroup, Eurotranstelecom, Vega, Velton Telecom, Intertelecom, ITC, Telesystems | 2019-2023

WiseGuyReports.com “Ukraine – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Ukraine’s mobile operators open up potential of IoT services

Ukraine’s telecoms market has attracted investors from Turkey and Russia and although there remain considerable difficulties resulting from the annexation of Crimea from Russia and continuing unrest In eastern regions, the country has emerged from the severe recession of 2015 and 2016 and this is reflected in improving revenue growth for telcos.

The sizeable broadband market enjoys effective cross-platform competition. DSL remains an important platform though by the end of 2019 it is expected to have been eclipsed by fibre following efforts by operators to build networks based on FttP. Wireless platforms such as Wi-Fi and WiMAX exist on a smaller scale and there is ongoing investment aimed at delivering a national wireless network. A number of wireless broadband licensees have also had their concessions extended to 2025, which will provide greater certainty in investment decisions.

The competitive mobile market is dominated by the three network operators Vodafone Ukraine (owned by MTS and using the Vodafone brand name), Kyivstar (owned by VEON) and Lifecell (owned by Turkcell). These dominant providers have effectively stymied the development of the MVNO sector by promoting their own low-cost subsidiaries. As a result, the MVNO market remains underdeveloped and few operators have been licensed thus far. Nevertheless, in coming years a gap in the low-cost segment may provide the opportunity for MVNOs to thrive.

Mobile broadband services present a significant growth opportunity. Significant investment has been made in extending 3G infrastructure, while operators have more recently concentrated on LTE. Spectrum in the 2600MHz and 1800MHz bands were auctioned in 2018and all three MNOs promptly launched LTE services.

This report provides an overview of Ukraine’s telecom market, including profiles of the major operators, a review of telecom network infrastructure, regulatory measures, and emerging network developments. The report also reviews the mobile market, offering a range of statistics as well as assessments on the key players and technology deployments. In addition the report covers the fixed-and fixed-wireless broadband segments, including subscribers forecasts.

Key developments:

Legal amendments to Telecoms Law widen regulator’s powers;

Fixed lines in service continue to decline;

Fixed-line and mobile providers team up to offer bundled services;

Lifecell and Vodafone launch NB-IoT services;

Ukrtelecom extends fibre-based services to additional communities;

Aero extends WiMAX licence to 2025;

Report update includes the regulator market data, State Statistics data to December 2018, telcos’ operating and financial data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Ukrtelecom, Kyivstar (Beeline), Datagroup, Eurotranstelecom, Vega, Velton Telecom, Intertelecom, ITC, Telesystems, Golden Telecom, PAN Wireless, Volia Cable, Ukrainian Radio Systems, Lifecell (Astelit), Vodafone Ukraine (MTS)

Key statistics

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Regulatory environment

Law of Ukraine on Telecommunications

Regulatory authority

Government policies

Privatisation Interconnection

Carrier selection and carrier preselection

Number Portability (NP)

Licensing Network access

Fixed network operators Introduction

Ukrtelecom Datagroup Eurotranstelecom Kyivstar Vega Wireless Local Loop (WLL) operators Velton Telecom Intertelecom International Telecommunication Company (ITC)/CDMA Ukraine Telesystems of Ukraine/PEOPLEnet Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network Ukrtelecom Datagroup Eurotranstelecom Kyivstar Vega International infrastructure Data centres Broadband market Fixed broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Other fixed broadband services Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX) Digital economy E-Health Mobile communications Market analysis Mobile statistics General statistics Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G (LTE) 3G GSM Other infrastructure developments Mobile data Mobile broadband Regulatory issues Licences Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Major mobile operators Vodafone Ukraine (MTS Ukraine) Kyivstar Lifecell (Astelit) Ukrtelecom (Utel/TriMob) Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) Mobile content and applications m-bankingList of Tables

