Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market 2019- Regional and Country Wise Data Break up and Analysis in a Latest Research
Report Ocean has released a new business intelligence report on “Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market”. Report provides an in-depth market analysis and future forecast. It focuses on the major market opportunity, competitor’s analysis, market share & size, market segmentation, and key drivers across different geographic regions of the market.
Vehicle roadside assistance is a service that assists the driver of a vehicle in case of a breakdown. Vehicle roadside assistance is an effort by auto service professionals to sort minor mechanical and electrical repairs and adjustments in an attempt to make a vehicle drivable again.
According to this study, over the next five years, the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Vehicle Roadside Assistance business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Vehicle Roadside Assistance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Vehicle Roadside Assistance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Towing
Tire Replacement
Jump Start/Pull Start
Lockout/ Replacement Key Service
Battery Assistance
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Auto Manufacturer
Motor Insurance
Independent Warranty
Automotive Clubs
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
SOS International
ARC Europe Group
Viking Assistance Group
Falck
AAA
Allstate Insurance Company
Best Roadside Service
Roadside Masters
Chubb Limited
AutoVantage
Better World Club
TVS Auto Assist India Limited
Access Roadside Assistance
National General Insurance
Allianz Worldwide Partners
Agero, Inc
Paragon Motor Club
Good Sam Enterprise
Emergency Road Service Corporation
Urgent.ly
Spanwings
Arabian Automobile Association
Prime Assistance Inc
Rescue Vehicle Services
Beijing Dalu Automotive Clubs (CAA)
Mapfre (China)
AXA Assistance
Sino Assistance
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Vehicle Roadside Assistance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Vehicle Roadside Assistance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Vehicle Roadside Assistance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Vehicle Roadside Assistance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Vehicle Roadside Assistance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
