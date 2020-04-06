Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Impact on Present and Future Development Till 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Growth 2019 to 2025”.

Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Visible Light Communication (VLC) industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Visible Light Communication (VLC) market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Visible Light Communications (VLC), a subset of optical wireless communications technologies, is an emerging area of broadband transmission technology which uses light in the visible region (780-375nm) to transfer data.

The potential for VLC is huge and researches are working on it to overcome many of the technical challenges that the VLC market is facing.

In 2018, the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visible Light Communication (VLC) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Tokyo Electric Power

KDDI R&D Laboratories

NEC

Matsushita Electric Works

Nippon Signal

Information System Research Institute

Toshiba

Samsung Electronics

Avago Technologies Japan

Toyoda Gosei

SONY

NTT Dokomo

Casio Computer

NEC Communication Systems

NEC Lighting

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Visible Light LED

Diodes

Image Sensor

IR Transmitter

Optical Coupler

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Vehicles, Traffic

Defense, Security

Hospitals, Medical Care

Aviation

Mining

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Visible Light Communication (VLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Visible Light Communication (VLC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

