Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Impact on Present and Future Development Till 2025
ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Growth 2019 to 2025”.
Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Visible Light Communication (VLC) industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Visible Light Communication (VLC) market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.
Visible Light Communications (VLC), a subset of optical wireless communications technologies, is an emerging area of broadband transmission technology which uses light in the visible region (780-375nm) to transfer data.
Get Free PDF For More Technical Insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2381112
The potential for VLC is huge and researches are working on it to overcome many of the technical challenges that the VLC market is facing.
In 2018, the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visible Light Communication (VLC) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Tokyo Electric Power
KDDI R&D Laboratories
NEC
Matsushita Electric Works
Nippon Signal
Information System Research Institute
Toshiba
Samsung Electronics
Avago Technologies Japan
Toyoda Gosei
SONY
NTT Dokomo
Toyoda Gosei
Casio Computer
NEC Communication Systems
NEC Lighting
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Visible Light LED
Diodes
Image Sensor
IR Transmitter
Optical Coupler
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Vehicles, Traffic
Defense, Security
Hospitals, Medical Care
Aviation
Mining
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2381112
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Visible Light Communication (VLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Visible Light Communication (VLC) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/rmoz/
Follow us on Blogger @ http://summaryofmarketresearchreports.blogspot.in/