WORLDWIDE CLOUD AUTOMATION MARKET Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2016-2022

Summary:

Worldwide Cloud Automation Market – Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016–2022

The increase in the adoption of advanced technologies in enterprises landscape has been increasing the workloads. Balancing the workload and reducing the operational cost have become the key elements for the enterprises to achieve the greater revenue and meet the customer needs. The adoption of cloud automation in industry verticals will help to improve the operational activities, reduce the operational costs, improve business agility, and improve the productivity.

The increase in the adoption of cloud automation is increasing the demand for various cloud automation solutions such as automated cloud recovery, automated cloud migration and automated cloud dev/test. The “Worldwide Cloud Automation” market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

Browse Sample of Full report @ https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/request-sample/report/cloud-automation-market

The segments include deployment models, services, solutions, verticals, and regions. The deployment models include private, public, and hybrid. In the cloud automation market, public cloud continues to witness a healthy growth. Private cloud is also expected to hold the second position followed by hybrid cloud in the cloud automation market.

Region segments cover North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Further, each region is analyzed by leading countries – North America: the US, Canada; Latin America: Brazil, Mexico and Others; Western Europe: the UK, Germany, Others; Central Eastern Europe: Poland, Turkey, Russia and Others; Asia Pacific: Singapore, India, China, and Others. Finally, MEA: GCC and Africa. The Americas region is expected to outperform for the cloud automation market.

The report helps in getting the complete picture (vertical market opportunity, regional market opportunity, challenges, current market trends, future market trends, evolution, technology roadmap, etc.) of the cloud automation market.

Browse Report with Table of contents @ https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/inquire/report/cloud-automation-market

The key players covered in the report are Cisco System, Inc., Dell, IBM, EMC Corporation, HP, CA Technologies Inc., etc.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Cloud Automation” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Globally, most of the organizations are moving towards the adoption of various cloud deployment models in their business. The increasing adoption rate of smart technologies in enterprises landscape has led the demand for cloud automation. In the current market scenario, cloud automation is a new concept. The digital technologies, IoT technologies, and advanced technologies in enterprises have been creating a massive amount of data and enterprises are struggling to manage their workload in order to respond to the changing business models and consumer demands. Thus, cloud automation is set to play a key role in the cloud environment, but still, most of the businesses are worried to migrate their data to the cloud.

The “Worldwide Cloud Automation” market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period 2016–2022. The cloud automation market is analyzed based on five segments: deployment models, services, solutions, regions, and verticals. The deployment models include public, private, and hybrid. The public cloud is expected to play a key role in the cloud automation market. In the next couple of years, hybrid cloud is predicted to hold a handsome market share.

Have a query ? Ask Our Experts https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/inquire/report/cloud-automation-market

Services segment include strategic advisory & consulting services, implementation, management, and maintenance. Solutions segment include automated cloud dev/test, automated cloud migration, and automated cloud recovery solutions. Region-wise, North America is set to be the leading region followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, Singapore, China, and India together hold more than 60% of the market share. Verticals segment includes BFSI, telecom, manufacturing, retail, transportation, energy & utilities.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Cloud Automation” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region :North America, Western Europe,Asia Pacific,Centeral Eastern Europe,Latin America,MEA

Countries: Germany, Singapore,India,China,Pland,Russia,Turkey,Brazil,Mexico,Africa,GCC

VMware, Computer Sciences Corp(CSC),Amazon.com,Google Inc,HP Inc,Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc,Cisco Systems Inc, LogicWorks, Cloud Velox, Clous Automation Solutions,Opex Software