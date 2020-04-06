Worldwide Cloud Based Manufacturing Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2016-2022

Summary:

The manufacturing industry is one of the leading industries for technology adoption in industry landscape. Most of the manufacturers are adopting cloud technology to reduce the operating costs, scale their IT operations, time to market, improve business agility, improve the customer and supplier relationship, improve the productivity and also to enhance the business at the global level. But, today one of the new paradigms which have been gaining popularity in the manufacturing industry is “Cloud Based Manufacturing”.

The cloud based manufacturing has been gaining popularity as it provides reliable and high data protection, improves the performance, no IT hassles, secure, improves and maintain quality, low cost, and on-demand manufacturing services for the manufacturers. Also, interconnects all interested stakeholders together in the cloud based manufacturing paradigm.

Browse Sample of Full report @ https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/request-sample/report/cloud-based-manufacturing-market

The cloud based manufacturing systems allow multiple users (organisations) to manage and deploy manufacturing related information and maintain managed services. Also, by sharing software and database, it can provide flexible, secure, scalable and cost-effective solutions/services for manufacturing enterprises with lower support costs. The “Worldwide Cloud Based Manufacturing” market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

The Cloud Based Manufacturing market is analyzed based on segments: deployment type, enterprise type, industries type, and regions. The deployment type includes private, public and hybrid. Public cloud is expected to contribute more than 50% of the market share for the growth of the market. Discrete industries hold the major market share followed by process industries.

Region segments cover Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Further, each region is analyzed by leading countries – Americas: the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Others; Europe: the UK, Poland, Turkey, Germany, France, Russia and Others; Asia Pacific: India, China, South Korea, and Others. Finally, MEA: GCC and Africa. The Americas region is expected to outperform for the Cloud Based Manufacturing market.

Browse Report with Table of contents @ https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/inquire/report/cloud-based-manufacturing-market

The report also helps in getting the complete picture (vertical market opportunity, regional market opportunity, challenges, current market trends, future market trends, evolution, technology roadmap, etc.) of the Cloud Based Manufacturing market.

The key players covered in this report are VMware, CSC, Amazon, Google, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, Citrix Systems, Salesforce, Cisco System, etc.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Cloud Based Manufacturing” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Globally, manufacturing industry is the leading vertical for every country and world economic growth with a bundle of business opportunities. Today manufacturers are facing many challenges in the market – emerging new technologies, competitors are bringing new innovation in their products, rising adoption of new business models in competitor’s landscape and changing customer demands. The manufacturers are continuously focusing on improving sales activities, reducing the expenditure costs, and innovating/improving their business units in order to capture the revenue and expand their business at the global level. Thus, manufacturers are entering into M&A and partnership activities and adopting the smart and digital technologies to improve their productivity by cutting the operation costs and improve time to market.

The discrete manufacturing industry players are aggressively adopting the cloud technology compared to process manufacturing industries. The emerging new concepts, Internet of Things (IoT), Industry 4.0, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), big data, analytics and digital technologies are expected to drive the Cloud Based Manufacturing market in the upcoming years. Especially, Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, FMCG and Semiconductor & Electronics industries are hugely investing in these technologies to improve their customer satisfaction, reduce expenditures for their IT operations, customer monitoring, product & services monitoring, proactive maintenance, by connecting supply chains 24/7, providing the real-time information and improving the overall productivity. Today, not only larger enterprises are considering the adoption of cloud technology as key prorates for their business growth but SMEs are also realizing the benefits and moving towards the cloud adoption and holds huge business opportunities. Lack of skills, unavailability of proper infrastructure, lack of awareness about cloud value added services, and cost investment are few of the challenges in the SMEs industry.

Have a query ? Ask Our Experts https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/inquire/report/cloud-based-manufacturing-market

The “Worldwide Cloud Based Manufacturing” market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period 2016–2022. The cloud based manufacturing market is analyzed based on four segments: deployment models, industries, enterprises, and regions & verticals. The deployment model segment consists of public, private, and hybrid cloud, including service models – SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS. The public cloud is set to play a key role and hybrid cloud is set to be the emerging market in the next 6–7 years. In addition, SaaS service model is expected to contribute a handsome market share for the cloud based manufacturing market growth. During the forecast period, SMEs are expected to increase cloud adoption in their business. Region wise, Americas is expected to outperform followed by Europe. Finally, vertical-wise, discrete industries sector is contributing more than 50% of the market share for the Cloud Based Manufacturing market.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Cloud Based Manufacturing” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Regions:

Americas

US

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Poland

Russia

Turkey

Asia Pacific

Singapore

Australia

India

China

South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

Africa

Deployment Model:

Public

Private

Hybrid

Enterprise Type:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Industries Type:

Discrete Industries

Process Industries

Key Players:

VMware Inc.

Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC)

Amazon.com, Inc.

Google Inc.

HP Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Cisco System Inc.

Jelastic, Inc.

Plex Systems, Inc.

Rootstock Software