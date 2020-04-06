Worldwide Electronic Smart Packaging Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2016-2022

Summary:

At present, the traditional packaging is being replaced by smart packaging system for its improved shelf life and quality. The smart packaging interacts internally and externally with the environment and performs more than one function such as monitoring freshness, safety, information on quality and others. There are different types of packaging such as electronic, electrical, mechanical/chemical. It is expected that the electronic smart packaging will grow faster in the coming years.

The electronic smart packaging has become a trending topic for all industries and customers in protecting their products, goods, etc. The electronic method is already being used in packaging products but their usage is less and cost-effective. Now with key enabling technology, printed electronics are boosting the potential opportunities for smart packaging by lowering the costs. According to Infoholic Research, it is estimated that the “Worldwide Electronic Smart Packaging” market will witness a CAGR of 45.5% during the forecast period 2016–2022. In the future, the smart packaging market will witness a rapid growth and is expected to grow tremendously, due to the use of printed electronics in packaging. Printed electronics is a key in enabling smart packaging innovations and a fast-growing market for the industries.

Browse Sample of Full report @ https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/request-sample/report/electronic-smart-packaging-market

In the recent years, the smart packaging has become a fast growing segment across the world. The printed electronics has evolved as a new technology in smart packaging, where companies have started investing in electronics in packaging. Some of the players included in the report are Thin Film Electronics, Smartrac NV, Bemis Company, Sealed Air and PakSense. It is expected that electronic smart packaging will drive the market in the upcoming years for its less cost, flexibility and additional functionality on the packaging. The smart packaging market is segmented by technologies, applications, end-users and geographic regions. High growth is expected in Europe and North America in the next 3–4 years.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Electronic Smart Packaging” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Browse Report with Table of contents @ https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/inquire/report/electronic-smart-packaging-market

The packaging of products and goods is necessary to protect and prevent them from the internal and external environments. At present, in modern lifestyle, the packaging has become an essential component. Increasing nuclear families and bachelor’s life has led a demand for ready to serve food where there is a need for quality food and shelf life. Increasing technology adoption and growing awareness for quality and shelf life have resulted in the concept of smart packaging that provides improved shelf life, monitors freshness, display information on quality, improves safety, and is more convenient.

With the evolving use of materials to create different packaging solutions, the electronic packaging is considered the most advanced type of smart packaging. Electronics on a package makes the package more attractive, highly secure and customer interactive. In the future, the smart packaging market will witness a rapid growth, and is expected to grow tremendously due to the use of printed electronics in the packaging. Printed electronics is a key in enabling smart packaging innovations and a fast-growing market for the industries. In the recent years, the smart packaging has become a fast growing segment across the world. The printed electronics has evolved as a new technology in smart packaging, where companies have started investing in electronics in packaging.

Have a query ? Ask Our Experts https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/inquire/report/electronic-smart-packaging-market

The current trend of flexible packaging and rapid growth of printed electronics in smart packaging will increase the revenue over the next decades. It is expected that electronic smart packaging will drive the market in the upcoming years for its less cost, flexibility and additional functionality on the packaging. The electronic smart packaging market is segmented into technologies, applications, end-users and regions. High growth is expected in Europe and North America in the coming 3–4 years.

Regions:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

China

India

MEA

Latin America

Technology:

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

NFC

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS)

Applications:

Printed Light

Printed Touch

Printed Antennas

Printed RFID

Printed Sensors

End-Users:

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care

Logistics/Transporting

Industry Machineries

Key Players:

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Smartrac N.V.

Sealed Air

Bemis Company Inc.

PakSense

3M Co.

Ametek Inc.

RR Donnelley & Sons Co.

NEXX Systems Inc.

PST Sensors

Blue Spark Technologies Inc.

Printechnologics

Saralon GmbH