Worldwide Gambling Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2016-2022

Over the past many years, people have been playing games for entertainment and are interested in various games and events. Today, the activity has taken place at casinos, game parlours, bookmakers and now increasingly online. The online gaming market represents one of the fastest growing segments of the gambling industry. The gambling market is a dynamic and rapidly changing business for consumer demand. Many software and technology companies, regulators, attorneys, operators, media, payment solution providers, and investors are majorly focusing on this industry which is expected to grow in the next four years.

According to Infoholic Research, the “Worldwide Gambling Market” will witness a CAGR of around 5.7% during the forecast period 2016–2022. Increasing smartphone and tablet penetration, increased device capability and the confidence of users are driving the market growth.

Some of the players covered in the report are 888 Holdings, Bet-at-home.com, Betfair Entertainment, Bwin.Party, Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming, Paddy Power and Unibet. The gambling market is analyzed by six regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions will grow during the next five years. Asia Pacific is the major region growing in this market due to the emergence of major casinos in the region that are operated by the US-based companies which will divert some of the US overseas-derived business in the region.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Gambling” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

The evolution of gambling is bringing up the unimagined revenue to the imagination in the world. The global gambling industry has been growing at a good rate in the recent years. Further, strong growth is expected for the forecast period, during 2016–2022. The government initiatives, increase in consumer spending and demand from enterprises & the consumer are driving the growth of the gambling market.

The gambling market is full of ups and downs. As it is considered as leisure for entertainment in the US and Europe, it is being considered wrong in some countries of MEA and Asia Pacific countries. Thus, gambling revenue highly depends on the tourism and religious factors. The market is expected to grow further in the developing regions of Asia due to increasing tourist destination and involvement of government to make everything as legal.

The gambling industry is expanding all around the globe due to the government efforts to increase the tax earnings and attract a number of tourists. Many countries present have legalised or considering legalising the gambling industry due to the economic benefits for the country.

Regions:

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (France, UK, Germany)

Asia Pacific (Macau, ANZ, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore)

Latin America (Argentina, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Lebanon, Israel, UAE)

Types:

Digital Gambling

Offline Gambling

Product:

Casino

Lotteries

Poker

Betting

Key Players:

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

MGM Resorts International

Paddy Power PLC

SJM Holdings Ltd.

William Hill Plc

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Caesars Entertainment Corp.