Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Computing Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2016-2022

Globally, enterprises are opting for hybrid cloud technologies to leverage cost savings and technical expertise to focus on its core business. Organizations can easily shift their non-critical data and applications from private to the public cloud to reduce the web traffic. The next five years will see an explosion in the use of hybrid cloud as it helps organizations to save cost on infrastructure and application support. Nearly 82% of the enterprises have hybrid cloud strategy for 2018. Hybrid cloud provides a single solution to organizations involved in multiple verticals. It can be applied to any industries including power, media & entertainment, complex computing, healthcare, government, education, analytics and much more. More than 60% of the large enterprises are planning to implement hybrid clouds by 2020.

A rapid increase in the private cloud adoption is driving the hybrid cloud market with nearly 82% of the enterprises planning to have a hybrid cloud strategy by 2017. The pay per use model is useful and affordable to the enterprises across all the verticals and regions. Cloud governance has witnessed a rapid growth with nearly 30% of the enterprises having established approval policies and by 2018 more than 50% will have approved cloud policies. According to Infoholic research, the “Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Computing Market” is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

The hybrid cloud computing market is analyzed based on four segments: solutions, service model, verticals and regions. The solutions segment includes application architecture, network integration and management systems. Application architecture segment is expected to have a major role in the hybrid cloud computing market.

Banking & financial services, consumer goods & retail, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, energy & utilities, government, telecommunication and IT, transportation & logistics and others. The manufacturing industry is set to be the leading vertical for hybrid cloud computing market and telecommunication and IT industry is set to be the emerging vertical for the market growth. The regions covered are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to outperform in the market growth along with Asia Pacific which is expected to provide huge opportunities in hybrid cloud computing market space.

The report provides a complete picture (vertical market opportunity, regional market opportunity, challenges, current market trends, future market trends, evolution, technology roadmap, etc.) of the hybrid cloud computing market.

The key players covered in this report are Equinix, Computer Science Corporation, AT&T, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, VMware, Rackspace Hosting, EMC, etc.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Computing” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

The main objective of this study is to understand the world hybrid cloud market. The focus is on different hybrid cloud services and applications available in the market with a keen focus on Application Architecture, Network Integration and Management Systems. The report explains in detail about the industry structure of the hybrid cloud penetration across the various industry sectors, the total market size of the world hybrid cloud industry and its segments. One of the important aspects of the report is the future outlook, which gives a fair idea of how the industry is going to perform in the coming years. In addition, the report also discusses the key players in the market, how hybrid cloud technology supports organisations to shift data and applications from private to the public cloud to reduce the web traffic.

The world hybrid cloud market estimate in 2016 is $41.15 billion and the estimated market for 2022 is $241.13 billion, driven by all segments of the industry. The high growth is mainly from Manufacturing and Telecommunication & IT industries. The Software as a Service (SaaS) sector is expected to grow at a fast pace in the next five years with the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.1% by 2022.

Regions:

North America (US, Canada)

Western Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain)

Asia Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India)

Central Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Turkey)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Africa)

Solutions (Application Architecture, Network Integration, Management Systems)

Service Model (Iaas, PaaS, SaaS)

Verticals (Banking & Financial Services, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Government, Telecommunication & IT, Transportation & Logistics, Others)

Key Players:

Dell Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

RightScale, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

EMC Corporation

Computer Sciences Corporation

AT&T, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Green House Data

Atlantic.Net

Velostrata