Worldwide Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Perceive Robust Expansion by 2018-2024

Overview:

Point-of-care diagnostic test, also referred to as bedside testing or near-patient testing, is a medical diagnostic test conducted outside the laboratory at or near the place where the patient is receiving care. These tests are usually performed by non-laboratory personnel and test results are used for clinical decision making. The complexity and procedures for POC diagnostics may vary from manual methodologies to automated analyzers. These tests are comparatively more expensive than typical laboratory tests but are convenient and cost effective in some clinical settings since these are performed in close proximity to the patient. The best part is that these tests give immediate decisions for clinical management. According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in US alone currently more than 100 million adults are living with diabetes or prediabetes. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) account for approximately 800,000 deaths in the US. On average, one person dies from CVD every 40 seconds in the US. CVD also causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union. There is an increase in life style diseases and developing countries are also suffering from such ailments. It is primarily because of the increasing adoption of Western lifestyle which is expected to fuel the growth of point-of-care diagnostics market in near future.

The point-of-care diagnostics market is booming due to several factors such as the growing patient base for lifestyle diseases globally, growing elderly population, increasing prevalence of infectious disease, technological innovations and increasing adoption of point-of-care diagnostics. Stringent approval processes, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios and product recalls are some of the factors hampering the market growth. The market in emerging countries is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period because of increasing healthcare awareness towards point-of-care diagnostics, increasing healthcare spending and growing patient pool.

Market Analysis:

The “Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The market is analyzed based on four segments –products, prescription mode, end-users and regions.

Regional Analysis:

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is set to be the leading region for the Point-of-Care Diagnostics market growth followed by Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

Product Analysis:

The global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market by product is segmented into glucose monitoring kits, infectious diseases testing kits, pregnancy and fertility testing kits, hematology testing kits, cardiometabolic monitoring kits, urinalysis testing kits, coagulation monitoring kits, tumor/cancer markers, cholesterol test strips, drugs-of-abuse testing kits, and others. Glucose monitoring kits occupied the largest share in 2017 due to factors such as an increase in the prevalence of diabetes, change in lifestyle, growing elderly population and increasing demand for disease management.

Prescription Mode Analysis:

The global point-of-care diagnostics market by prescription mode is segmented into Prescription-based POC diagnostics and OTC-based POC diagnostics. The latter has occupied a major market share since 2017 and is expected to retain its position during the forecasted period with the introduction of hand-held and portable devices and increased awareness of POC diagnostics.

End-Users Analysis:

The global point-of-care diagnostics market by end-users is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home-care and others. Hospitals occupied the maximum market share in 2017 and is expected to be same for the next few years.

Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens AG, Danaher Corporation, Qiagen N.V., BioMerieux S.A., Nova Biomedical, Beckton Dickinson and Company, Trinity Biotech plc and other niche players.

Competitive Analysis:

Currently, the glucose monitoring kits dominate the global point-of-care diagnostics market. A lot of new players are concentrating on this market to deliver advanced and innovative products. The key market players are acquiring other companies to enhance their product portfolio and strengthen their leadership position in the market. For instance, in October 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of Alere for about $5.3 billion. In January 2017, Werfen acquired Accriva Diagnostics, a global leader in in vitro diagnostic (IVD) blood testing at the Point-of-Care (POC). The acquisition included Accriva’s flagship product portfolio spanning coagulation, platelet aggregation, CO-Oximetry and incision devices. Not only this but key players are also launching new products to have an edge in the market. For instance, in January 2018, Abbott Laboratories announced the launch of CE marked Alinity h-series integrated system for hematology testing.

Benefits:

The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of point-of-care diagnostics products in various regions. With the help of this report, key stakeholders will find extensive details about the major trends, drivers, investments and vertical players’ initiatives. It will also shed light on government initiatives toward the test adoption in the upcoming years along with the details of commercial tests available in the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to have an impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives in-depth information about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders so that they can expand their businesses and forecast the revenue in specific verticals before investing or expanding their businesses in this market.