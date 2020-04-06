WORLDWIDE SOFTWARE DEFINED EVERYTHING (SDE/SDX) MARKET Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2016-2022

Summary:

Software Defined Everything (SDE) has become a buzzword in the IT world moving towards a software defined future. It can be understood as a movement towards providing more authority to software systems to control different types of multi-piece hardware systems. In such an environment, an intelligent software could control, manage and automate the entire data center infrastructure. Such a virtualized infrastructure can be delivered as a service and provide organizations with flexibility, scalability, added speed, and savings on capital and operational expenditure. The umbrella term incorporates a number of software defined technologies such as Software Defined Networking (SDN), Software Defined Storage (SDS), and Software Defined Data Center (SDDC).

The term was coined by IBM to describe its vision of software defined future. What started as Application, Integration and Middleware group got evolved to Software Defined Environments Group inside the IBM Software group. With changing business requirements and an enormous amount of data being generated, more and more budgets are being allocated to IT in an organization. Factors being considered to switch to SDE are improvements in network stability, time to market and reduction in provisioning time. Areas, where its need is being mentioned, are cloud, Internet of Things and big data.

Apart from a matured server virtualization market, it is still early to guess how SDE as a whole would evolve and get adopted in the IT world. Most of the organizations are switching to hybrid environments and considering adoption of such costly technology is being questioned. Security is another concern for organizations due to its nature of the operation in a virtual environment.

Countries:

US

Canada

Brazil

UK

France

Germany

China

ANZ

Japan

MEA

Key Players:

VMware Inc.

Hewlett Packard (HP) Enterprise

Dell Inc.

Cisco

Infoblox

Big Switch Networks Inc.

Nexenta Systems Inc.

Extreme Networks

Pivot3

Swiftstack Inc.

DataCore Software Corporation

Metaswitch Networks

Coraid Inc. (SouthSuite Inc.)