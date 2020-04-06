Yoga Mat Market 2019-2025 Production Growth by Type, Production Process Analysis | Hosa Group, Yogabum, Aerolite

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Yoga Mat Market 2019 New Technologies Research, Rising Trends and Forecast To 2025”.

Yoga mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of yoga to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.

The consumption volume of yoga mat increases from 27106 K Pcs in 2012 to 36054 K Pcs in 2016. North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions , which the consumption volume is 10717 K Pcs and 7915 K Pcs in 2016 respectively as more and more Americans and European focus on wellness and health-consciousness.

Yoga mat can be classified into four types: PVC yoga mats, rubber yoga mats, TPE yoga mats and other yoga mats. PVC yoga mats are the most widely used products and take 48.35% of global production in 2016. Survey results showed that in 2016 61.32% of the yoga mat market was household, 31.91% is yoga club and 6.77% divided among other industries.

Currently, yoga mat sales continued to grow, mainly due to the growing popularity of yoga in the world, in the United States there are more than twenty million yoga exercisers, while compared to United States, only half of the number in China, therefore, in the next few years, with the development of economy and the increasing living standard China will be a new yoga market.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2017, the global Yoga Mat market size was 1210 million US$ and is forecast to 2350 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Yoga Mat market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Yoga Mat include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

Market Size Split by Type

PVC yoga mats

Rubber yoga mats

TPE yoga mats

Other yoga mats

Market Size Split by Application

Household

Yoga club

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Yoga Mat market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Yoga Mat market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Yoga Mat manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Yoga Mat with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Yoga Mat submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

