Adoption of Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems (GRS) Market to Soar Across Top Countries in the Globe

The automotive gesture recognition systems (GRS) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX%, from USD XX Million in 2017 to USD XX Million by 2025. The rise in consumer preference for application based technologies and increasing awareness about driver safety and regulations in automobile industry have fueled the growth of the automotive gesture recognition systems market. The increase in demand for autonomous and electric vehicles is also a major factor that will contribute to the growth of the automotive GRS market.

The European region is estimated to be the largest market with the highest share of the automotive gesture recognition systems market, by value and volume. The European automotive gesture recognition systems market is projected to be the largest market owing to the high penetration of GRS as well as high vehicle production and sales due to high disposable income in countries like Germany and U.K.

APAC, North America and Europe region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in different markets because of its acceptance in retails, transport, banking, and entertainment among others.

The automotive GRS market consists of various major system manufacturers. Companies such as Continental AG (Germany), HARMAN International Industries (U.S.), SoftKinetic (Belgium), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S), Visteon Corp (U.S), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Omek Interactive Ltd. (Israel), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), eyeSight Technologies Ltd. (Israel) and Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany) are the major manufacturers of gesture recognition systems globally.

Market, By Authentication Type

Hand/finger print/leg recognition

Face recognition

Vision/iris recognition

Others

Market, By Component Type

Touch Based System

Touchless System

Market, By Application

Multimedia/infotainment/navigation

Lighting systems

Others (door & window opening/closing, gear shifting etc.)

Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW