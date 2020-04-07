Advanced Materials Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2024

A fresh report titled “Advanced Materials Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Advanced Materials Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global advanced materials market was held to be USD 1,518.7 Billion in 2017. With a CAGR of 4.6%, the market is forecasted to reach USD 1,989.2 Billion by the end of 2024.

The market is driven by the rapid industrialization across the globe. Apart from this, widespread use of advanced materials in various industries such as manufacturing & construction, aerospace, consumer electronics, automotive and others is believed to be a prime factor supplementing the growth of global advanced materials market. Further, healthy growth of end use industries is expected to fuel the growth of advanced materials market during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.

Continuous government investment in infrastructure development in emerging countries displays significant potential for market growth. Addition to that, rapid urbanization in developing Asia countries such as China, India and others will drive the demand for advanced building materials. Apart from this, technological advancement and growing use of advanced nanomaterials in various electrical and electronics industries is poised to grow global advanced materials market. Few of other noteworthy trends shaping the growth of global advanced materials include rise of smart cities and creation of opportunities in public infrastructure.

The market is segmented by product type into structural material, functional material and emerging materials. Out of these, structural material accounted for the major share of the global advanced materials market. Further, emerging material is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. In end user segment, building and construction segment captured 28.5% of overall market in 2018.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of advanced materials market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Structural Material

– – – Steel

– – – Light Alloys

– – – Advanced Composite Material

– – – Particulate Material

– – – Ultra-high Temperature Material

– Functional Material

– – – Electronic Material

– – – Energy Material

– – – Optoelectronic Material

– – – Smart Material

– – – Earth Abundant Element Based Functional Material

– Emerging Material

– – – Nanomaterial

– – – Biomaterial

– – – Polymeric & Soft Material

– – – Bio Inspired and Patterned Functional Materials

By End User

– Building & Construction

– Automotive

– Aerospace

– Defense

– Marine

– Electrical & Electronics

– Healthcare

– Oil & Gas and Energy

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– 3M Company

– DowDuPont Inc.

– Hexcel Corporation

– Hanwha Advanced Materials

– Perpetuus Advanced Materials

– Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd

– Huntsman Corporation

– Morgan Advanced Materials

– TATA Advanced Materials Limited

– Wolverine Advanced Materials

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Overview and Definition

3.2.1. Market Definition

3.2.2. Geographic Regions Definition

3.2.3. Segment A Definition

3.2.4. Segment B Definition

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Manufacturing Process

3.8. Macro-Economic Factors

3.9. Regulations and Policies

3.10. List of Raw Material Suppliers

4. Price Outlook

5. Production and Consumption Outlook

6. Market Size by Manufacturers

6.1. Advanced Materials Production by Manufacturers

6.1.1. Advanced Materials Production by Manufacturers

6.1.2. Advanced Materials Production Market Share by Manufacturers

6.2. Advanced Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

6.2.1. Advanced Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.2.2. Advanced Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.3. Advanced Materials Price by Manufacturers

6.4. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Global Advanced Materials Market 2017

7.2. Global Advanced Materials Market Value Share, By Company 2017

7.3. Global Advanced Materials Market Volume Share, By Company 2017

8. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Advanced Materials Market

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.4. Rest of World

9. Trends in Global Advanced Materials Market

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.4. Rest of World

10. PESTLE Analysis for Advanced Materials Market

Continue…

