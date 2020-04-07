Aircraft Maintenance Repair & Overhaul Market is estimated to reach USD 80.7 Billion by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Aircraft Maintenance Repair & Overhaul Market – By MRO Type (Airframe Maintenance, Engine Overhaul, Modifications MRO, Line Maintenance) By Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft) By Aircraft Use (Civilian Aircraft, Military Aircraft) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Aircraft Maintenance Repair & Overhaul Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul market accounted for USD 62.6 Billion in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 80.7 Billion by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Factors such as increasing passenger air traffic and rising number of fleet size are expected to fuel the growth of aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul market. Airline companies are increasingly investing on MRO services to optimize the aircraft performance and reduce operating expenditure. Further, various aircraft MRO service companies are offering customized MRO service. These factors are believed to spur the growth of aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul market with respect to following sub-markets:

By MRO Type

– Airframe Maintenance

– Engine Overhaul

– Modifications MRO

– Line Maintenance

By Aircraft Type

– Narrow Body Aircraft

– Wide Body Aircraft

– Very Large Aircraft

– Regional Aircraft

By Aircraft Use

– Civilian Aircraft

– Military Aircraft

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– AAR Corporation

– Delta TechOps

– Future Metals

– Hexaware Technologies

– Rockwell Collins

– AFI KLM E&M

– Airbus

– AMETEK Aerospace & Defense

– GMF AeroAsia

– Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering Corporation Limited (Ameco)

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market

3. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market Segmentation Analysis, By MRO Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By MRO Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By MRO Type

9.4. Airframe Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Engine Overhaul Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Modifications MRO Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.7. Line Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market Segmentation

Analysis, By Aircraft Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Type

10.4. Liquid Phase Aircraft Type

10.5. Narrow Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Wide Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Very Large Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Regional Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market Segmentation Analysis, By Aircraft Use

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Use

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Use

11.4. Civilian Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Military Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By MRO Type

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By MRO Type

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By MRO Type

12.2.1.4. Airframe Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Engine Overhaul Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6. Modifications MRO Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.7. Line Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By Aircraft Type

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Type

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Type

12.2.2.4. Liquid Phase Aircraft Type

12.2.2.5. Narrow Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.6. Wide Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.7. Very Large Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.8. Regional Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Aircraft Use

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Use

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Use

12.2.3.4. Civilian Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.5. Military Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1. By MRO Type

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By MRO Type

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By MRO Type

12.3.1.4. Airframe Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. Engine Overhaul Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6. Modifications MRO Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.7. Line Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2. By Aircraft Type

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Type

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Type

12.3.2.4. Liquid Phase Aircraft Type

12.3.2.5. Narrow Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.6. Wide Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.7. Very Large Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.8. Regional Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3. By Aircraft Use

12.3.3.1. Introduction

12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Use

12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Use

12.3.3.4. Civilian Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4. Military Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1. By MRO Type

12.4.1.1. Introduction

12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By MRO Type

12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By MRO Type

12.4.1.4. Airframe Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.5. Engine Overhaul Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.6. Modifications MRO Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.7. Line Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2. By Aircraft Type

12.4.2.1. Introduction

12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Type

12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Type

12.4.2.4. Liquid Phase Aircraft Type

12.4.2.5. Narrow Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.6. Wide Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.7. Very Large Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.8. Regional Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3. By Aircraft Use

12.4.3.1. Introduction

12.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Use

12.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Use

12.4.3.4. Civilian Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.4.1. Military Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4. By Country

12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.1. By MRO Type

12.5.1.1. Introduction

12.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By MRO Type

12.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By MRO Type

12.5.1.4. Airframe Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.1.5. Engine Overhaul Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.1.6. Modifications MRO Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.1.7. Line Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.2. By Aircraft Type

12.5.2.1. Introduction

12.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Type

12.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Type

12.5.2.4. Liquid Phase Aircraft Type

12.5.2.5. Narrow Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.2.6. Wide Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.2.7. Very Large Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.2.8. Regional Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.3. By Aircraft Use

12.5.3.1. Introduction

12.5.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Use

12.5.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Use

12.5.3.4. Civilian Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.3.4.1. Military Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.4. By Country

12.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.5.4.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.4.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



