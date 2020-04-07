Aircraft Maintenance Repair & Overhaul Market is estimated to reach USD 80.7 Billion by 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Aircraft Maintenance Repair & Overhaul Market – By MRO Type (Airframe Maintenance, Engine Overhaul, Modifications MRO, Line Maintenance) By Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft) By Aircraft Use (Civilian Aircraft, Military Aircraft) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Aircraft Maintenance Repair & Overhaul Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul market accounted for USD 62.6 Billion in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 80.7 Billion by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Factors such as increasing passenger air traffic and rising number of fleet size are expected to fuel the growth of aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul market. Airline companies are increasingly investing on MRO services to optimize the aircraft performance and reduce operating expenditure. Further, various aircraft MRO service companies are offering customized MRO service. These factors are believed to spur the growth of aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul market during the forecast period.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul market with respect to following sub-markets:
By MRO Type
– Airframe Maintenance
– Engine Overhaul
– Modifications MRO
– Line Maintenance
By Aircraft Type
– Narrow Body Aircraft
– Wide Body Aircraft
– Very Large Aircraft
– Regional Aircraft
By Aircraft Use
– Civilian Aircraft
– Military Aircraft
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– AAR Corporation
– Delta TechOps
– Future Metals
– Hexaware Technologies
– Rockwell Collins
– AFI KLM E&M
– Airbus
– AMETEK Aerospace & Defense
– GMF AeroAsia
– Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering Corporation Limited (Ameco)
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market
3. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market Segmentation Analysis, By MRO Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By MRO Type
9.3. BPS Analysis, By MRO Type
9.4. Airframe Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. Engine Overhaul Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.6. Modifications MRO Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.7. Line Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market Segmentation
Analysis, By Aircraft Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Type
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Type
10.4. Liquid Phase Aircraft Type
10.5. Narrow Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Wide Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Very Large Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.8. Regional Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market Segmentation Analysis, By Aircraft Use
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Use
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Use
11.4. Civilian Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Military Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1. By MRO Type
12.2.1.1. Introduction
12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By MRO Type
12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By MRO Type
12.2.1.4. Airframe Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5. Engine Overhaul Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.6. Modifications MRO Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.7. Line Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2. By Aircraft Type
12.2.2.1. Introduction
12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Type
12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Type
12.2.2.4. Liquid Phase Aircraft Type
12.2.2.5. Narrow Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.6. Wide Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.7. Very Large Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.8. Regional Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3. By Aircraft Use
12.2.3.1. Introduction
12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Use
12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Use
12.2.3.4. Civilian Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.5. Military Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.4. By Country
12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1. By MRO Type
12.3.1.1. Introduction
12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By MRO Type
12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By MRO Type
12.3.1.4. Airframe Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5. Engine Overhaul Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.6. Modifications MRO Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.7. Line Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2. By Aircraft Type
12.3.2.1. Introduction
12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Type
12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Type
12.3.2.4. Liquid Phase Aircraft Type
12.3.2.5. Narrow Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.6. Wide Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.7. Very Large Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.8. Regional Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3. By Aircraft Use
12.3.3.1. Introduction
12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Use
12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Use
12.3.3.4. Civilian Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4. Military Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023By Country
12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1. By MRO Type
12.4.1.1. Introduction
12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By MRO Type
12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By MRO Type
12.4.1.4. Airframe Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.5. Engine Overhaul Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.6. Modifications MRO Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.7. Line Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2. By Aircraft Type
12.4.2.1. Introduction
12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Type
12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Type
12.4.2.4. Liquid Phase Aircraft Type
12.4.2.5. Narrow Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.6. Wide Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.7. Very Large Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.8. Regional Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.3. By Aircraft Use
12.4.3.1. Introduction
12.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Use
12.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Use
12.4.3.4. Civilian Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.3.4.1. Military Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4. By Country
12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.1. By MRO Type
12.5.1.1. Introduction
12.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By MRO Type
12.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By MRO Type
12.5.1.4. Airframe Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.1.5. Engine Overhaul Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.1.6. Modifications MRO Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.1.7. Line Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.2. By Aircraft Type
12.5.2.1. Introduction
12.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Type
12.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Type
12.5.2.4. Liquid Phase Aircraft Type
12.5.2.5. Narrow Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.2.6. Wide Body Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.2.7. Very Large Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.2.8. Regional Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.3. By Aircraft Use
12.5.3.1. Introduction
12.5.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Use
12.5.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Use
12.5.3.4. Civilian Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.3.4.1. Military Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.4. By Country
12.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.5.4.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.4.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue…
