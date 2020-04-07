Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Set to Register robust CAGR During 2019-2024

MarketStudyReport.com presents latest report on global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market, which evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2019-2024.

Artificial intelligence (AI) processing today is mostly done in a cloud-based data center. The majority of AI processing is dominated by training of deep learning models, which requires heavy compute capacity. Artificial intelligence for edge devices means that AI software algorithms are processed locally on a hardware device. The algorithms are using data (sensor data or signals) that are created on the device. A device using Edge AI software does not need to be connected in order to work properly, it can process data and take decisions independently without a connection. In this report, artificial intelligence for edge devices contains software tools, platforms, artificial intelligence chip.

The latest research report on Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market is a compilation of details pertaining to the segmentation of this business that is expected to accumulate substantial incomes and register significant annual growth rate over the foreseeable duration. The report precisely evaluates the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market and in doing so, delivers valuable insights with regards to industry size, revenue estimates, sales capacity, and more. Additionally, the report also assesses the segments as well as the market drivers influencing the commercialization portfolio of this vertical.

Additional key understandings mentioned in the report include:

A thorough outline of the competitive spectrum of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market comprising well-known industry players such as Microsoft, Qualcomm, Intel, Google, Alibaba, NVIDIA, Arm, Horizon Robotics, Baidu, Synopsys, Cambricon, MediaTek, Mythic and NXP have been mentioned in the report.

A generic outline of all the producers, products and product application scope are included.

The study depicts the companies based on their status in the present market scenario and facts connected to the manufacturers’ market share and sales in the business.

The company’s entire price models and gross margins have been highlighted in the report.

The Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market’s product portfolio containing Hardware and Software, has also been elaborated in the report, which also constitutes the market share acquired by the product.

The report perceives the overall sales achieved by the products and the proceeds that they’ve made over the foreseeable period.

The study also emphasizes the application spectrum of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market, complete with Automotive, Consumer and Enterprise Robotics, Drones, Head-Mounted Displays, Smart Speakers, Mobile Phones, PCs/Tablets and Security Cameras, as well as the market share gained by the applications.

The earnings from these application segments and sales estimates for during the projected duration are also included in the report.

The report further emphasizes essential parameters such as competitive tendencies and market concentration rate.

Detailed information in terms of sales channels such as direct and indirect marketing channels, chosen by manufacturers to promote their products as well as key understandings about the eminent dealers, traders and distributors operating in the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market have been represented in the study.

The Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market in terms of topographical development:

The report provides an all-inclusive evaluation of the regional landscapes of the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market, extensively analyzed keeping in mind each parameters of the regions in question, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa.

Important insights related to the sales acquired by each region and the registered market share have been elaborated in the report.

The registered growth rate and returns earned by each region throughout the forecast duration are also provided in the report.

The Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market research report predicts quite some revenues over the foretold timeline and comprises additional data regarding market dynamics such as factors affecting industry outlook, challenges and opportunities present in this vertical.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Executive Summary

Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Revenue (2014-2025)

Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Production (2014-2025)

North America Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Europe Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

China Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Japan Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

India Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

Raw Material and Suppliers

Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices

Manufacturing Process Analysis of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices

Industry Chain Structure of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices

Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices

Capacity and Commercial Production Date

Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Manufacturing Plants Distribution

Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices

Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Production and Capacity Analysis

Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Revenue Analysis

Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Price Analysis

Market Concentration Degree

