Auto Cyber Security Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2016-2022
Summary:
Cyber security is the process and practice designed specifically to protect computers, networks, programs, and data from damaging or unauthorized access. Today, Automotive industry is the biggest vertical segment in the manufacturing sector where nowadays, connected cars are on roads. With the use of connected devices (IoT/IoE), security becomes one of the issues. Thus, organizations are using security applications to protect the automobile from theft and other malware attacks.
With the increase in IoT devices, the number of connected cars will increase leading to security concerns. The concern of this security will hamper the market in the future leading to more opportunities for security providers. Thus, automakers and cyber security vendors need to work together for the development of the new security applications. The auto cyber technology will boost the automaker revenues and most of the security providers will consider auto cyber technology as objective and strategy to increase their footprints.
Browse Sample of Full report @ https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/report/auto-cyber-security-market
The Global Auto Cyber Security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the period 2015-2020, mainly driven by security type’s market segment. The growth of security market is due to increase in demand for the wireless based application from connected car enablers and security segment. The Auto Cyber Security market is analyzed in six regions – North America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. According to Infoholic Research, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions will be dominating the market in next five years.
One of the major trends in the market will be the entry of cloud providers. As cloud-based technology is affordable and SMEs will be first end-user of this technology, the opportunity is large. Due to the untapped market, a lot of cloud providers will try to enter the market with customized cloud security applications. However, their entry can increase the competition and improve the solutions.
This study covers and analyzes “Auto/Automotive Cyber Security market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.
Browse Report with Table of contents @ https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/report/auto-cyber-security-market
Today, IoE/IoT innovative technology is making industry players to offer the wide range of services for their customers to improve the customer experience and loyalty. Automotive Industry is the biggest vertical in manufacturing sector that leverages advanced IoT/IoE technology-as Emerging connected car technology. This technology is boosting the automaker revenues and they are considering this technology as objective and new business strategy to increase their footprints across the globe.
With the increase in the use of IoT technology, billions of connected cars will be on road increasing the concern regarding security. The concern of the security will impact the market for Auto Cyber security. Due to this, the automakers and cyber security vendors need to work together to understand and capture the market.
This report covers the four major segments in automotive cyber security market Service Segment, Solution Segment, Security type segment and Regions segment. The Global Auto Cyber Security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the period 2015–2020, mainly driven by Security type’s market segment. The growth of Security market is due to increase in demand for the wireless based application from connected car enablers and security segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.6% during the period 2015–2020.
Have a query ? Ask Our Experts https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/report/auto-cyber-security-market
The Global Auto Cyber Security market is analyzed in six regions – North America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. According Infoholic Research, Western Europe and Asia Pacific regions will be dominating the market in next five years.
Regional Overlook:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Central Eastern Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia-Pacific
Security Types:
Wireless Security
Network Security
Application Security
Cloud Security
Data Security
Solutions:
Intrusion Prevention System and Intrusion Detection System (IPS/IDS)
Identity and Access Management
Security Risk Management
Unified Threat Management
Data Encryption
Vulnerability Management
Services:
System Integration Services
Automotive Strategic Consulting
Managed Security Services
Over the Air (OTA)
Cryptographic services
Key Players:
Delphi Automotive PLC
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
Cisco System, Inc
McAfee Inc
NXP Semiconductors
Continental AG
Daimler AG
Fortinet Inc
Capgemini S.A
FICO
International Business Machines Corp
Microsoft Corporation
TowerSec
Argus Cyber Security Inc.
Mocana
Security Innovation Inc.
Arilou Technologies