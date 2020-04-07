Autologous Fat Grafting Market Has Taken a Significant Growth in Coming Years (2018-2025)
By transplanting your own fat, it is used for beauty and medical care, etc.
Autologous fat grafting continues to garner traction as a viable replacement for invasive cosmetic surgery methods, as the consumer demand for younger, fuller skin – with minimal skin invasion – remains high. Additionally, advantages of fat grafting procedures, including rapid recovery with lesser allergic risks and reduced downtime, are spurring the demand at a global level.
In 2018, the global Autologous Fat Grafting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Request For Report Sample: http://www.marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/sample/173
This report focuses on the global Autologous Fat Grafting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Autologous Fat Grafting development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Allergan plc.
Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.
Sisram Medical, Ltd (Alma Lasers)
Genesis Biosystems, Inc
Black Tie Medical Inc. (Tulip Medical Inc.)
Ranfac Corp
HK Surgical Inc
Human Med AG
MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC
Sterimedix Ltd
Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc.
Innovia Medical Inc
Proteal Biogenerative Solutions.
Medikan International Inc
The GID Group, INC
Lipogems International SpA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Integrated Fat Transfer Systems
Aspiration and Harvesting Systems
Liposuction Systems
Fat Processing Systems
De-Epithelialization Devices
Market segment by Application, split into
Breast Augmentation
Buttock Augmentation
Facial Fat Grafting
Hand rejuvenation
Others
Get Complete ToC with Tables and Figures at : http://www.marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/toc/173
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America