Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Size, Share, Current Trends, Industry Demand, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2023

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Size, Share, Analysis, Growth, Trends by Component (Sensors, Infotainment Systems), Application (Pulse Rate, Blood Sugar Level, Blood Pressure, Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), sales channel (OEM, After-Market). and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Highlights

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System is an upcoming technology that gauges the medical condition of the driver. Major automobile OEMs such as Ford and Volkswagen have taken the initiative and introduced these systems in their respective vehicles. Growing demand for luxury vehicles with high-end features have also boosted the market for active health monitoring systems.

Growing advancements in infotainment systems of cars, increasing potential of connected cars and improving infrastructure are some of the major factors driving the market for automotive health monitoring systems. The emerging Asia Pacific region, with countries such as India, China and Japan, is projected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. This region is characterized by large population, cheap and abundant raw materials and availability of cheap labor.

The global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market is expected to witness ~20% CAGR during the period, 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market include TATA Elxsi (India), Acellent Technologies (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, (U.S.), Questex LLC (U.S.), Hoana Medical (U.S.), Kritikal Solutions Pvt. Ltd (India), LORD MicroStrain Sensing Systems (U.S.), Faurecia (France) and Plessey Semiconductors (UK).

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the Automotive Active Health Monitoring System is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. This region is considered to be the hub of the global automotive industry. Presence of major automobile OEMs such as Volkswagen, Mercedes, Porsche, Fiat and many more have played a key role in establishing this region as one of the major markets in the global automotive sector. Besides, high awareness amongst consumers about road safety and stringent regulations regarding the same are also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System market by component, application, vehicle type, sales channel and region.

By Component

Sensors

Infotainment System

By Application

Pulse Rate

Blood Sugar Level

Blood Pressure

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

