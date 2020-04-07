Automotive Service Maintenance & Repair Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024
A fresh report titled “Automotive Service Maintenance & Repair Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Automotive Service Maintenance & Repair Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
Automotive aftermarket industry is witnessing various major disruptions such as changing consumer preferences, shifting competitive dynamics and digitization. Various new players are entering automotive aftermarket and established players are changing their business strategies to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Industry Insights
The global automotive service, maintenance & repair market accounted for USD 425.4 Billion in 2018. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 562.7 Billion by the end of 2024. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.
Growth Drivers
Factors such as increasing sale of vehicles and rising average driving miles are expected to foster the growth of automotive service, maintenance & repair market. According to OICA, total sales of passenger cars accounted to 7,08,49,466 in 2017 and represented a growth of 1.9% as compared to 2016. Apart from this, increasing fleet of old vehicles is resulting in increased demand for automotive service, maintenance and repairs. Further, burgeoning middle-class population coupled with increasing disposable income in developing nations is positively impacting the growth of market. In major urban cities across the world, high spending on household transportation budgets has been observed which has led to rapid rise in middle-class vehicle ownership. This increasing sale of passenger car will bring healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Favorable government agencies regulations regarding pollution emission are also favoring the growth of the market. These stringent government regulations have swayed automotive aftermarket and replacement market. China, India, Japan, U.S., Germany and U.K. are believed to be key contributors to the growth of automotive service, maintenance & repair market during the forecast period.
Passenger cars, one of the segments analyzed in this report, showcase highest growth rate and is anticipated to grow over CAGR of 4.9% during forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of automotive service, maintenance & repair market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Offerings
– Maintenance
– Service
– Repair
By Vehicle Type
– Passenger Car
– Light Commercial Vehicle
– Heavy Commercial Vehicle
By Service Provider
– Authorized Automotive Repair Shop
– Independent Automotive Repair Shop
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as;
– Toyota
– Volkswagen Group
– Hyundai
– General Motors
– Ford
– Nissan
– Honda
– Suzuki
– Diamler
– BMW
– Other Major & Niche Players
