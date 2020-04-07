Automotive Software Market Size, Share, Current Trends, Industry Demand, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2023

Summary

Automotive Software Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis by Solution (Autopilot Software, Navigation Software, Entertainment Software, and Car Safety Software), System (ADAS & Safety, Body Control & Comfort, Powertrain, Infotainment, Communication, and Telematics), Vehicle Type, Propulsion, and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Automotive Software Market Highlights

The software system has become an integral part of automotive industry. The use of software solutions helps to enhance performance, safety, and driving experience. There are a wide variety of software systems in automotive including auto mechanical software, connectivity software, auto driver software, entertainment, safety and navigation software among others.

The increasing demand for connected vehicles, increasing concern over driver and vehicle safety, growing demand for environment friendly vehicles, and the increasing adoption of software solutions for recovery of stolen vehicles from countries like Africa, China and India are considered as the key driving factors for the growth of this market.

The global Automotive Software Market is expected to witness ~20% CAGR during the period, 2018 to 2023.

Request Free Sample Copy With TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7238

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Automotive Software Market include NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), BlackBerry (Canada), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Elektrobit (Germany), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Airbiquity Inc. (US), Green Hills Software (US), Autonet Mobile, Inc. (USA), and Wind River Systems, Inc. (US).

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the Automotive Software is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing production of automobiles from China India, and Japan. Moreover, growing population and rising purchasing power of people are expected to boost the demand for Automotive Software market in this region. Furthermore, the growing industrilization and infrastructure development across the region accelerate the growth of this market.

North America is estimated to grow at a significant rate in Automotive Software market during forecast period owing to the presence of key playes such as NVIDIA Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Airbiquity Inc. (US), and Green Hills Software (US) are contributing in the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Automotive Software market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Automotive Software market by solutions, system, vehicle type, propulsion, and region.

By Solution

Autopilot software

Navigation software,

Entertainment software

Car safety software

By System

Adas & Safety Systems

Body Control & Comfort Systems

Powertrain Systems

Infotainment Systems

Communication System

Telematics system

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Propulsion

ICE Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Browse Full Report With Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-software-market-7238

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]