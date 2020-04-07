B-Cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Market Trends, Size, Opportunities and Forecast Reports 2027

The B-Cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma market report [10 Year Forecast 2017-2027] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like B-Cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma market competitive situation, product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of B-Cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, with sales, revenue and global market share of B-Cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The B-Cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall B-Cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

B-Cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma: Epidemiology Forecast to 2027

Summary

Non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL) refers to a group of cancers that develop in the lymphatic system. In NHL, the patients immune system is affected by the uncontrollable growth of malignant white blood cells, resulting in the bodys inability to fight infections and other diseases. NHL accounts for 90% of all malignant lymphomas. NHL is one of the most prevalent hematologic cancers in adults and is more commonly diagnosed in developed countries. B-cell lymphomas are the most common form of NHL diagnosed in developed countries, making up approximately 80-85% of NHL cases in the US.

GlobalData epidemiologists used age- and sex-specific diagnosed incidence and prevalence rates to forecast the diagnosed incident and prevalent cases, taking into account the significant relationship between age and B-cell NHL incidence and prevalence. GlobalData epidemiologists applied country-specific incidence and prevalence rates of B-cell NHL, wherever available, to each countrys population to obtain the number of estimated diagnosed incident and prevalent cases.

The following data describes epidemiology of B-cell NHL cases. In 2017, the 7MM had 154,245 diagnosed incident cases of B-cell NHL. This is expected to increase to 183,052 diagnosed incident cases by 2027, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.87%. This increase is partly attributed to the moderately rising trend in incidence in the 7MM, combined with underlying demographic changes in the respective markets. In the 7MM, DLBCL was the most common subtype of B-cell NHL, followed by FL, MZL, and MCL. The US had the highest number of diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases of B-cell NHL. The development of more effective therapies, particularly for elderly patients, would improve survival and increase disease prevalence.

Scope

The B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (B-cell NHL) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends B-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in ages 18 years and older across the 7MM: diagnosed incident cases of B-cell NHL; diagnosed prevalent cases of B-cell NHL; and diagnosed incident and prevalent cases of B-cell NHL types such as Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), Follicular Lymphoma (FL), Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL), and Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) in these markets. Additionally, diagnosed incident cases of DLBCL, FL, MZL, and MCL are segmented according to Ann Arbor staging (stage I -IV). Diagnosed incident cases of FL based on grade (Grades 1-3) is also provided in this report.

The B-cell NHL epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

