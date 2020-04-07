Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2025

Global Bid Management Software for General Contractors Industry

In 2017, the global Bid Management Software for General Contractors market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bid Management Software for General Contractors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bid Management Software for General Contractors development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

iSqFt Holdings

Chetu

Sage Software

Pantera Global Technology

Tenderfield

Construction Software Technologies

Bid Planroom

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Construction

Residential Construction

Industrial Construction

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bid Management Software for General Contractors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bid Management Software for General Contractors development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial Construction

1.5.3 Residential Construction

1.5.4 Industrial Construction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size

2.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Bid Management Software for General Contractors Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Bid Management Software for General Contractors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Bid Management Software for General Contractors Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Key Players in China

7.3 China Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Type

7.4 China Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Key Players in India

10.3 India Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Type

10.4 India Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 iSqFt Holdings

12.1.1 iSqFt Holdings Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Introduction

12.1.4 iSqFt Holdings Revenue in Bid Management Software for General Contractors Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 iSqFt Holdings Recent Development

12.2 Chetu

12.2.1 Chetu Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Introduction

12.2.4 Chetu Revenue in Bid Management Software for General Contractors Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Chetu Recent Development

12.3 Sage Software

12.3.1 Sage Software Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Introduction

12.3.4 Sage Software Revenue in Bid Management Software for General Contractors Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Sage Software Recent Development

12.4 Pantera Global Technology

12.4.1 Pantera Global Technology Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Introduction

12.4.4 Pantera Global Technology Revenue in Bid Management Software for General Contractors Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Pantera Global Technology Recent Development

12.5 Tenderfield

12.5.1 Tenderfield Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Introduction

12.5.4 Tenderfield Revenue in Bid Management Software for General Contractors Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Tenderfield Recent Development

12.6 Construction Software Technologies

12.6.1 Construction Software Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Introduction

12.6.4 Construction Software Technologies Revenue in Bid Management Software for General Contractors Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Construction Software Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Bid Planroom

12.7.1 Bid Planroom Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Introduction

12.7.4 Bid Planroom Revenue in Bid Management Software for General Contractors Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Bid Planroom Recent Development

Continued….

