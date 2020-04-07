Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2025
Global Bid Management Software for General Contractors Industry
In 2017, the global Bid Management Software for General Contractors market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Bid Management Software for General Contractors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bid Management Software for General Contractors development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
iSqFt Holdings
Chetu
Sage Software
Pantera Global Technology
Tenderfield
Construction Software Technologies
Bid Planroom
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial Construction
Residential Construction
Industrial Construction
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Bid Management Software for General Contractors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Bid Management Software for General Contractors development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial Construction
1.5.3 Residential Construction
1.5.4 Industrial Construction
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size
2.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Bid Management Software for General Contractors Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Bid Management Software for General Contractors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Bid Management Software for General Contractors Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Key Players in China
7.3 China Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Type
7.4 China Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Key Players in India
10.3 India Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Type
10.4 India Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Bid Management Software for General Contractors Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 iSqFt Holdings
12.1.1 iSqFt Holdings Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Introduction
12.1.4 iSqFt Holdings Revenue in Bid Management Software for General Contractors Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 iSqFt Holdings Recent Development
12.2 Chetu
12.2.1 Chetu Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Introduction
12.2.4 Chetu Revenue in Bid Management Software for General Contractors Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Chetu Recent Development
12.3 Sage Software
12.3.1 Sage Software Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Introduction
12.3.4 Sage Software Revenue in Bid Management Software for General Contractors Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Sage Software Recent Development
12.4 Pantera Global Technology
12.4.1 Pantera Global Technology Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Introduction
12.4.4 Pantera Global Technology Revenue in Bid Management Software for General Contractors Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Pantera Global Technology Recent Development
12.5 Tenderfield
12.5.1 Tenderfield Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Introduction
12.5.4 Tenderfield Revenue in Bid Management Software for General Contractors Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Tenderfield Recent Development
12.6 Construction Software Technologies
12.6.1 Construction Software Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Introduction
12.6.4 Construction Software Technologies Revenue in Bid Management Software for General Contractors Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Construction Software Technologies Recent Development
12.7 Bid Planroom
12.7.1 Bid Planroom Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Bid Management Software for General Contractors Introduction
12.7.4 Bid Planroom Revenue in Bid Management Software for General Contractors Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Bid Planroom Recent Development
Continued….
