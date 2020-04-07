Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market : 2019 Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insight, Competitive Analysis, Business Opportunities, Statistics, And Regional Forecast To 2023

Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market Overview to 2023:

Carbon fiber is material that is composed of carbon atoms with diameter of about 5 to 10 micrometers. Carbon fiber offers many properties, which includes light weight, high strength-to-weight ratio, very high modulus elasticity-to-weight ratio, high strength, and corrosion resistance. There have been efforts to introduce carbon fiber in mass production for passenger cars, which include companies such as Ford, and General Motors. Some of the concept cars are also making extensive use of carbon fiber composites so as to make the vehicle light weight. In India, the National Aeronautical Laboratory (NAL) has developed technology for the production of carbon fiber.

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5390

The wide spread use of carbon fiber is expected to drive the market in future. Carbon Fiber is five times stronger than metal, which is heavier in weight. The heavy weight of metal reduces the efficiency of vehicle makes it less likely for the car manufacturers to use it. The light weight property of carbon fiber makes it easier to adopt in car manufacture. The various applications of carbon fiber are vehicle exterior, power train system, under body system, chassis system, and interior. The increased use of carbon fiber in exterior components is expected to drive the market in near future.

Top 10 Key Players:

Formosa Plastic Corp

Holding Company “Composite”

ZOLTEK

Axon

Plasan Carbon Composites

3MB Co., Ltd.

Toray

Hexcel

Cytec Solvey Group

SGL

DOWAKSA

Hyosung Corporation



GURIT

Rivers Carbon Technologies

Sigmatex Ltd

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global carbon fiber in automotive market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Carbon Fiber in Automotive market by its material type, application type, vehicle type, and region

By Material Type

Sheet Molding Compound (SMC)

Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT)

Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT)

Prepreg

Others

By Application Type

Exterior

Power Train System

Under Body System

Chassis System

Interior

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The report for Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Get Complete Research Report Here @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/carbon-fiber-automotive-market-5390