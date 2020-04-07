Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global (United States, European Union and China) Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Research Report 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Chip on board is a technology of LED packaging where in the uncoated semiconductor elements are directly mounted on a substrate or PCB with the help of a conductive or non-conductive adhesive and then wire bonded for electrical connectivity.

The improvement of technology boosts the delevoplment of COB LED market.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Cree

Philips LumiLEDs Lighting

Osram Opto Semiconductors

Samsung Electronics

LG Innotek

Citizen Electronics

Nichia

Seoul Semiconductor

Everlight Electronics

Lumens



Market Segment by Product Type

LED Illumination

LED Backlighting



Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Backlighting

Illumination



Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

